Animal Model Market size worth to reach $2,677 million by 2030 – AMR Study
Increase in usage of animal models in virology infectious diseases, upsurge in likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks fuel the growth of the global market
The growth of the global animal model market is driven by rise in usage of animal models in the pre-clinical development by several research laboratories across the globe.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in usage of animal models in virology and infectious diseases, rise in adoption of CRISPR technology, and upsurge in likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks fuel the growth of the global animal model market. On the other hand, regulations and laws for ethical use of animals in research impede the growth to some extent. However, several growth opportunities in the emerging markets have proved to be beneficial for the market.
— Onkar Sumant
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "the global animal model market was valued at $1,469 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,677 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030".
Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8311
The growth of the global animal model market is driven by rise in usage of animal models in the pre-clinical development by several research laboratories across the globe. Furthermore, increase in innovations in animal models, and rise in importance of genetics in biomedical studies are the other factors that contribute toward the growth of the market.
Covid-19 scenario-
The outbreak of the pandemic led to increase in demand for large number of animal models, due to surge in R&D activities related to vaccines and antiviral drugs.
This trend is expected to persist in order to verify the safety & efficacy of new entities before going for human trials.
The global animal model market report is analyzed across animal type, application, end user, and region. Based on application, the drug discovery and development segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to dominate by 2030. The same segment is also expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.6% throughout the forecast period.
Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8311
Based on region, North America held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global animal model market. The market across Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.
The key market players analyzed in the global animal model market report include Envigo, Eurofins Scientific SE, GenOway S.A., JSR Corporation (Crown Bioscience Inc.), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, Hera BioLabs (Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals), Ozgene Pty Ltd., PerkinElmer, Inc. (Horizon Discovery Group plc.), Taconic Biosciences, The Jackson Laboratory. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.
Access Full Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/animal-model-market-A07946
Key Findings of The Study:
1) Based on animal type, the rat segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.
2) On the basis of application, the drug discovery & development segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.
3) On the basis of end user, the pharma & biotech companies segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.
4) Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.
Trending Reports In Healthcare Industry:
Surgical Lights market Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2027
Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2028
Body Composition Analyzers Market Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2025
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn