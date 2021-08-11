Global Probiotic Yeast Market Is Expected to Reach $948.4 Million by 2030: Says AMR

Growing demand for nutritional supplements that strengthen the immune system and support a balanced lifestyle drive the growth of the global probiotic yeast market. Based on form, the powder segment accounted for the major share in 2020. Based on region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global probiotic yeast market was estimated at $294.0 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $948.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Growing demand for nutritional supplements that strengthen the immune system and support a balanced lifestyle drive the growth of the global probiotic yeast market. On the other hand, lack of awareness among consumers about health benefits of probiotic yeast and availability of healthier substitutes are expected to impede the growth to some extent. However, huge investments in R&D activities by several companies are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

The outbreak of COVID-19 has given way to increased demand for immune system enhancement products, which has boosted the global probiotic yeast market in more than one way.

This drift is likely to continue post pandemic as well, since the demand for drugs with antibacterial properties is expected to sustain in the future as well.

The global probiotic yeast market report is analyzed across form, application, sales channel, and region. Based on form, the powder segment accounted for 80.5% of the total market share in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by the end of 2030. The capsules segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the nutrition and supplement segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by 2030. Simultaneously, the food and beverages segment would register the fastest CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report also involves regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global probiotic yeast market report include AngelYeast Co., Ltd., Bronson, Now Foods, Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S, Florastor, Alltech, Lallemand Inc., Jarrow Formulas, Seeking Health, and Life-Space. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.





