Messerall Truss Bridge in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County Moved as Part of the Pymatuning State Park Trail Extension Project

The historic Messerall Truss Bridge in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County was moved by crane on Tuesday, August 10, so it can be refurbished and repurposed as part of the multi-purpose trail project in Pymatuning State Park.

The project is a partnership between the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and includes the rehabilitation and expansion of the trail near the spillway.

Following Tuesday’s relocation of the bridge, it will be dismantled at its current location, rehabilitated at a workshop, and reassembled with a wooden deck at Pymatuning State Park.

The metal bowstring through truss bridge, which once carried Messerall Road over Pine Creek, was constructed in 1876 and has been closed since 1987. In its new location, the bridge will carry the multi-use trail over Linesville Creek.

Work on the overall project, which started last month, includes resurfacing the existing Pymatuning Spillway Trail from Fries Road past the Spillway Overlook to Hartstown Road. A new section of trail will be constructed from Hartstown Road to South Chestnut Street in Linesville Borough. Once complete in the summer of 2022, the trail will be increase from just over one mile long to more than three miles long.

The contractor is Horizon Construction Group Inc, of Sandy Lake, PA. The contract cost is $2,289,000, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.

Information on the project is available online at www.penndot.gov/District1 by clicking on the Construction Projects/Roadway link under the Resources heading, picking the Crawford County box then choosing the Pymatuning State Park Trail Project tile. The DCNR will also share information on their Pymatuning State Park Facebook page.

MEDIA CONTACT: PennDOT, Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

DCNR, Dan Bickel, 724-932-3141