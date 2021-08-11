InnMind attracted over €20mln VC funding to European tech startups in Q2 2021

The leading European deal-origination platform for startups and VC investors InnMind facilitated over €20 worth early-stage deals between its community members.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leading European deal-origination platform for startups and VC investors InnMind facilitated over $20 worth early-stage VC deals between its community members in Q2 2021.

The 5 top sectors that dominated in the VC deals during this quarter were: RetailTech, E-commerce, FinTech, Logistics and Blockchain. To name a few most noticeable startups from InnMind network that attracted venture capital during this period, there are Optimus Price, NIFTSY, Quppy, Metis, FIXAR, Scaleswap, and others.

This data reflects only early-stage (seed and A stage) deals that were announced by platform’s users in Q2 this year. According to the ongoing investors’ activity on the platform and the amount of new VC funds, that joined InnMind network during this period, InnMind founder Nelli Orlova expects significant increase in successful deals this Autumn:

“We continuously track users’ activity on InnMind, analysing the top sectors and stages of startups that open funding rounds. And keep our focus on engaging verified VCs on the platform, informing them about potential deals, as well as attracting new ones that match the portrait of the startups. The combination of these efforts helps us to make better matches between startups and investors on the platform and facilitate more deals. After the summer time, which always results in slowing down the investment activity, we expect to double the number of successful VC deals in Q4”, - Nelli commented.

InnMind is the deal-origination platform for tech startups and venture capital professionals (both VC investors and venture capital divisions of corporate enterprises and multinationals), that was launched in 2016 in Switzerland and since then grew to to the leading startup and VC ecosystem in Europe. Right now InnMind is the main startup scouting tool for over 1400 VCs and 250 corporate ventures that are seeking for the new deals among 50’000+ startup profiles on the platform. For tech startups founders from Europe and emerging countries InnMind acts as a digital incubator, opening access to funding opportunities, tools, bizdev networking, etc.