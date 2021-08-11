Computer Solutions East Featured in CRN 2021 Fast Growth 150 Rankings
EINPresswire.com/ -- This is to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company ®, has named Computer Solutions East to its 2021 Fast Growth 150 list in 131st place. It is a comprehensive list of companies operating in North America that recognizes the fastest-growing IT solution providers, technology partners, and IT consultants for their extraordinary achievement in growing their business over the last year. The CRN's Fast Growth 150 considers IT solution providers having gross annual sales of at least $1 million by their two-year growth rate.
Based out of New Rochelle, NY, Computer Solutions East is featured (yet again) in the CRN Fast Growth 150 list. This time. A year that witnessed a pandemic, this New York-based company racked in a 29.07% growth rate. Being featured in the list where CRN recognizes fastest-growing North American IT services providers is a moment of pride for everyone in the team.
While customer success brings happiness to businesses, such validation from media and other partners in the business fraternity is a huge pat on the back for the entire team. On this occasion, Allen Hamaoui, Sr. Managing Partner at Computer Solutions, expressed his pleasure and said, "This is a massive boost to our team who have put in more than 100% even in the pandemic. Also, we thank our clients who valued us and shown faith in these tough times. While we would have liked to grow faster than this, I am proud of what we achieved collectively, given the situation and agility it demanded. In the coming years, we are committed to growing even faster and will be looking forward to performing a notch higher than what is expected of us."
Computer Solutions East is a Microsoft partner for over a decade now. While the IT industry is growing swiftly, it also demands a lot from the service providers. And, Computer Solutions East stood the test of time and helped businesses scale digitally amidst the pandemic. CSE maintains a stagnant growth year over year by evolving beyond the conventional services and updating itself with an array of technology that adds value to clients' business.
They have multiple offices in the USA, India, and the Philippines to provide customer services 24/7, 365 days. Even in the pandemic, their team ensured minimum downtime to help the business achieve its result amidst the economic uncertainties. Computer Solutions East is a trusted name in the USA for providing top-quality IT services for cloud-managed IT services, customized IT solutions, Microsoft expert services, Dynamics 365 services, and plenty others.
Allen Hamaoui also notes that the "real reason behind the success of Computer Solutions East is the talent we nurture coupled with the technology offered to ensure completing the tasks smoothly." He weighs in experts' assistance who "thrived with their expertise in today's ever-changing businesses environment." He further adds, "The IT industry is growing rapidly, and you need to match the pace or else you will be out of the business. CRN's Fast Growth 150 list for 2021 recognizes industry-leading businesses in the IT sector and provides us an assurance that we are moving at a right pace in the right direction."
About Computer Solutions East
Our objective is to offer rational solutions and services for your company. CSE's leading position is assured by the services provided inside the Microsoft and Cisco ecosystems, which combine with skilled employees across many solutions. Computer Solutions East is a global firm that provides managed IT services, cloud applications, digital transformation, and customized IT solutions for small and medium-sized businesses.
CSE has a long history of providing SMEs and businesses with high-quality solutions and services. Everything starts with a thorough knowledge of our clients' businesses and then designing top-of-the-line IT solutions to their specific requirements. The objective is for our customers to utilize the CSE experience, which includes Microsoft and Cisco certified engineers and various cutting-edge technologies.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.
