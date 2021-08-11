AirConsole is launching on WeWatch in Cambodia, Singapore and Indonesia
Welcome AirConsole partnership with WeWatch
The roll out of our AirConsole multiplayer game platform on the WeWatch SuperBox shows the growing interest of Operators and OTT players in gaming as a new service opportunity ”ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Play multiplayer games instantly with your smartphone and your WeWatch device
-Your smartphones are the gamepads, and your TV screen is the console
-Hundreds of games available with your purchase of a WeWatch device
AirConsole is broadening their footprint in the APAC zone with a new partnership with WeWatch in Cambodia, Singapore, and Indonesia. Their agreement will enhance the customer experience by bringing the gaming platform to WeWatch SuperBox customers.
After seeing one of the greatest growth spurts in gaming in 2020, the trend has been on a steady incline, compelling content platforms to add gaming to their offering. WeWatch is addressing the growing need of cloud-gaming by providing every user with a video game console inside their set-top box. All users need is a WeWatch SuperBox, and their own smartphones as gamepads. No additional hardware is required.
“We are committed to providing innovative, quality and entertaining content to our viewers. We are pleased to partner with AirConsole and offer entertainment and educational games,” Said Ms. Sarah Xiaohua Wang, CEO of WeWatch Pte Ltd. “With over 170 games already on our platform, people can now spend quality time with their family and friends at home. We are currently under license in Singapore and Cambodia and will expand to Indonesia soon. ”
The new partnership will bring over 170 AirConsole games to the WeWatch platform, with countless competitive and collaborative local multiplayer games to challenge your friends or family in your living room. This will allow WeWatch customers to have more choice when picking a pass time on their box. The AirConsole experience is already available on the web, Amazon FireTV, Android TV and select TV operators worldwide.
“AirConsole is thrilled to partner with WeWatch in their mission to bring premium content to their users in Cambodia and in other regions of SouthEast Asia.” says Anthony Cliquot, COO and Head of Strategic Partnership Development at AirConsole. “The roll out of our multiplayer game platform on the WeWatch SuperBox shows the growing interest of Operators and OTT players in gaming as a new service opportunity, and we look forward to working together to make this launch a success ”
About AirConsole
AirConsole is a fast growing Start-Up based in Zurich, Switzerland. Founded by Ex-Googler and serial entrepreneur Andrin von Rechenberg, the company quickly rose to fame by overcoming the previously unsolved challenge of latency when playing games using smartphones as controllers. More than 9,000 developers globally have co-created over 190+ games that have been published on AirConsole, which in return have been consumed by more than 10 million players from 190+ countries. To date, AirConsole’s team has raised 7.4 million USD.
Instantly accessible on www.airconsole.com
