APOLLONIAN Partners with Fintech credit rating agency Modefinance
APOLLONIAN enters into a partnership with Modefinance, an Italy-based ESMA certified Credit Rating Agency, to deliver credit rating and scoring worldwide.LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APOLLONIAN Research and Advisory S.A.S enters a strategic partnership with Modefinance Srl, an Italy-based ESMA certified Credit Rating Agency, to deliver credit rating and credit scores worldwide. The partnership has become reality through another strategic partner TicWorks AB who cooperates on raising funding with Apollonian and concurrently is an agent for Modefinance regarding its product suite. The fully digital credit rating service will be available on Apollonian Insight platform as of this summer.
INSIGHT was developed by Apollonian, a Luxembourg-based Fintech company focusing on Private Equity analysis. INSIGHT is a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform that improves the way information is distributed in the private equity market regardless of the size, sector, or maturity of any given company or investor. The award-winning multi-model solution helps both companies seeking to attract capital, mitigate risks and boost growth as well as for portfolio managers seeking to improve their deal flow management, due diligence processes,and portfolio monitoring.
The announcement is the latest among a group of functionalities Apollonian has added to the INSIGHT platform. Apollonian currently caters to a wide range of different clients in more than 27 countries globally. Modefinance has a footprint in Europe and, with international partnerships in place, their services are currently used by clients from the US to Asia -having a rating AI-methodology capable of evaluating more than 250 million companies and all the 35 000 banks, worldwide.
“As an official Credit Rating Agency with fully digital offering Modefinance fits perfectly with our strategy to support our customers and our outreach to new verticals within the credit space” says Co-Founder & Chairman Tuomas Saarinen. “Modefinance products and services help our clients in the decision making, giving the best information in terms of quality, efficiency and transparency. By utilising Modefinance’s products our clients can reveal the underlying credit risk of companies, portfolio holdings as well as suppliers and vendors.”
Modefinance CEO Mattia Ciprian adds “Creditworthiness, financial risk analysis and management, and variety of different funding sources is a key for well-functioning financial markets. Instead of relying on historical data - often outdated or partial - we are able to add to the partnership with Apollonian transparent, accurate, and truly independent credit scores and ratings, to better support the market’s need for wider and more conscious decision-making. Thanks to the partnership with Apollonian, we provide our clients advanced tech tools and reliable credit ratings, not only to analyze, protect and manage credit risk, but to support a financially-healthy growth, a fundamental combination in global markets today.”
“The partnership between the three of us will make a difference in the realm of new capital requirements that will affect lending to SMEs across Europe. We foresee productive cooperation with Apollonian in this regard to facilitate both debt and equity to many companies by providing cost-efficient credit rating products from Modefinance” says Roger Hakanson, founder and CEO of TicWorks.
About Apollonian
Apollonian is a Luxembourg-based fintech company that has developed Insight, the first universal company analysis platform. Through the platform, clients can access multi-model fair value assessments, credit rating and scoring, risk assessment, and investment management services. The Insight platform is available to both companies and investors worldwide.
For more information, please visit apollonian.com.
Tuomas Saarinen
Apollonian Group
tuomas.saarinen@apollonian.eu
About Modefinance
Founded in 2009, modefinance is a native Fintech company specialized in companies’ and banks’ creditworthiness assessment, developing Artificial Intelligence solutions for credit risk analysis and management.
Thanks to MORE -Multi Objective Rating Evaluation- proprietary methodology, modefinance is able to evaluate any company, regardless of sector, size or country: as a registered CRA (Credit Rating Agency) in accordance with EU Reg. N. 1060/2009, the ratings issued have legal value and can be used for regulatory purposes.
With a tailor-made, cloud-based and API approach, modefinance solutions allow users to easily access a wide range of financial risk analysis tools, to automate current procedures. modefinance supports financial services, companies and businesses in the daily management of exposure risk by providing high quality, transparent and reliable evaluations worldwide.
For more information, please visit modefinance.com.
Mattia Ciprian
Modefinance
mattia.ciprian@modefinance.com
About TicWorks
TicWorks works with mid-size corporates in facilitating debt transactions, primarily with non-bank lenders. Concurrently, TicWorks advise clients on financial strategy, debt/equity balancing and markets Modefinances products as an agent for Modefinance in the Nordics.
Visit ticworks.se for more info.
Roger Håkanson
TicWorks
roger.hakanson@ticworks.se
