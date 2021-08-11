Global CRISPR Technology Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2021 to 2030

The CRISPR Technology Market is expected to value USD 900.21 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.8 % during the forecast period. North America CRISPR technology market holds the largest market share.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CRISPR Technology Market is expected to value USD 900.21 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.8 % during the forecast period. Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) technology is used for genome editing. It enables scientists to readily change DNA sequences and gene function. Correcting genetic abnormalities, curing and controlling the spread of diseases, and boosting crops are just a few of its many probable applications.

The ease of usage of CRISPR is driving the application of this technology in many cancer biology studies. The potential application of CRISPR to modify genes of numerous crops to make them more nutritious and resistant to heat and stress is expected to drive its application in the agriculture sector in the future. CRISPR can remove allergens and thus can be largely used in the food and beverage industry. Scientists are developing CRISPR systems to combat infections like HIV and herpes in medicine, which is expected to augment market growth.

The rapid growth of genome editing can positively impact food security, environmental management, sustainable development, and find applications in the development of affordable diagnostics and therapeutics for various diseases. The development of new methods, tools, processes, and platforms for genome editing, improvement of existing genome-editing methods, and novel applications of genome editing technologies has led to its growing applications. The technology is being adopted in various sectors like agriculture, bioenergy, and environment, and efforts have been made to encourage R&D programs in emerging genome engineering technologies and their applications.

Some Significant Market Developments Considered in the Report:

March 2021 - Scientists at UCLA and UC San Francisco, UC Berkeley received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval to jointly launch an early phase, first-in-human clinical trial of a CRISPR gene correction therapy. It is for patients with sickle cell disease using the patient's own blood-forming stem cells.

April 2021 - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and CRISPR Therapeutics announced that the companies amended their collaboration agreement to develop, manufacture and commercialize CTX001. As a potentially curative therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT), it is being developed as an investigational CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing therapy.

June 2021 - QIAGEN announced the launch of CRISPR Kit and CRISPR Q-Primer Solutions that allow researchers to analyze edited genetic material with unparalleled speed and efficiency. It helps to determine how their interventions have changed the function of the DNA sequence in question.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global CRISPR Technology Market

Surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 is critical for preventing extensive transmission. During the current outbreak, however, there are significant problems connected with diagnosing COVID-19. The large volume of cases overloads diagnostic test capacity, necessitating the development of a quick sample processing solution. In COVID-19 and potential future outbreaks, molecular biology technologies such as gene-editing procedures like CRISPR created with cutting-edge scientific discoveries could be crucial compared to traditional diagnosis or therapy methods.

CRISPR Technology Market, by Product and Service

Based on product and service, the market is divided into products and services. Among these segments, products segment holds the largest market share in 2021 and it is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.

Recent advances in genome engineering technologies are enabling Cas9 innovative applications. DNA writing applications are flourishing with a toolbox of elaborate CRISPR technologies. Hence, due to advances in CRISPR technology, the products segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

CRISPR Technology Market, by Application

Based on applications, the market is divided into biomedical applications, agricultural applications, and industrial applications. Among these segments, the biomedical applications segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

The segment growth can be attributed to the versatility and controllability in biological and biomedical applications of genome editing. The newly discovered and engineered bacterial CRISPR technology has improved genome editing.

CRISPR Technology Market, by Technology

Based on technology, the market is divided into genome editing/genetic engineering, genetically modified organisms, agricultural biotechnology, and others. Among these segments, the genome editing/genetic engineering segment holds the largest market share in 2021 and it is expected to remain largest during the forecast period.

The genome editing/genetic engineering segment growth can be attributed to growth of CRISPR gene editing in molecular biology. It provides a degree of precision in genome editing, which was not previously possible by other therapeutic approaches through its ability to target individual cell types.

CRISPR Technology Market, by End User

Based on end user, the market is divided into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, contract research organizations. Among these segments, the biotechnology companies segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

The biotechnology companies segment growth can be attributed to the CRISPR-Cas9 system, which is faster, cheaper, more accurate, and more efficient than other existing genome editing methods. Hence, biotechnology companies are increasingly adopting this technology for precise gene manipulation and high-throughput screening.

CRISPR Technology Market, by Region

Based on region, the CRISPR technology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Among these regions, North America CRISPR technology market holds the largest market share. The increased focus on healthcare has led to an increase in government and private funding. The adoption of CRISPR in biomedical, agricultural, and industrial applications has increased considerably. The growing demand for gene therapies for diagnosis and prevention of diseases and for drug development is driving the regional demand for CRISPR technology.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. The regional market is driven by need to focus on efficient and effective healthcare. The region also has a vast demand for food and agriculture leading to opportunity for CRISPR in the food and the agriculture industry. Prominent countries in the region include Japan, China, and India. These countries have high demand for advanced technologies such as CRISPR to boost agriculture and healthcare, which is driving regional market growth.

Some Major Findings of the CRISPR Technology Market Report Include:

Major global CRISPR Technology market developments and forecast analysis along with a region-specific market analysis for 25 countries

In-depth CRISPR Technology market study by the segments with trend-based insights

Profiles of major market players operating in the global CRISPR Technology market, which include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, GenScript, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), Horizon Discovery Group, Agilent Technologies, Cellecta, Inc., GeneCopoeia, Inc., New England Biolabs, Origene Technologies, Inc., Synthego Corporation, Toolgen, Inc.

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, and growth strategies adopted by the leading market players

Key impact factor analysis across regions that includes analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the market

Impact of COVID-19 on the global CRISPR Technology market

Browse key industry insights spread across 195 pages with 135 market data tables and 91 figures & charts from the report, “ CRISPR Technology Market , Product and Service (Products {Design Tools, Plasmid and Vector, Cas9 and G-RNA, Delivery System Products}, Services), Applications (Biomedical Applications, Agricultural Applications, Industrial Applications), Technology (Genome Editing/Genetic Engineering, Genetically Modified Organisms, Agricultural Biotechnology, Others), End Users (Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America) — Market Size and Forecasting (2021 to 2030)” in depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

Global Cogeneration Equipment Market, By Capacity (Upto 30 MW, 31- 60 MW, 61- 100 MW), By Technology (Steam Turbine, Gas Turbine, Combined Cycle Gas Turbine, Reciprocating Engine), By Fuel (Biomass, Coal, Natural Gas), By Application (Industrial, Residential, Commercial), By Region (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2025)