Cold Chain Logistics Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2026

Global cold chain logistics market report categorizes the industry by end users and geography and analyzes the industry forecasts from 2019 to 2026.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cold chain logistics market is projected to hit $585.10 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2019 to 2026. The report highlights market characteristics, market potential, and growth by segmentation, and competitive landscape.Request Sample Report at:Lalit Katare, a Research Analyst, Automotive and Transportation at Allied Market Research, stated, "Increase in refrigerated warehouses, adoption of automated software, and growth of processed food industry and pharmaceutical sector have boosted the growth of the global cold chain logistics market. However, dearth of standardization and high operational costs hamper the market growth. On the contrary, advent of RFID technology is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future."The global cold chain logistics market is studied across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold the lion's share during the forecast period.To Get Discount, Make Purchase Inquiry @The global cold chain logistics market is analyzed on the basis of the end user industry. The dairy & frozen desserts segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period. However, the meat fish & seafood segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance through 2027.Request for Customization of this Report @The global cold chain logistics market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as AmeriCold Logistics, LLC, Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC, AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, VersaCold Logistics Services, Preferred Freezer Services, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc., Burris Logistics Inc., Congebec Logistics Inc., Tippmann Group, Conestoga Cold Storage, and others.