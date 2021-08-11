Global Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Arthroscopes, Arthroscopy Shavers, Arthroscopy Fluid Management System, Arthroscopy Radiofrequency System, Arthroscopy Visualization System, Arthroscopy Implants), By Application (Knee Arthroscopy, Hip Arthroscopy, Spine Arthroscopy, Foot & Ankle Arthroscopy, Shoulder & Elbow Arthroscopy), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care, Trauma Centers), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the arthroscopy devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $2.25 billion in 2020 to $2.52 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.9 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.6%.

The arthroscopy devices and equipment market consist of sales of arthroscopy devices and equipment and related services. Arthroscopy devices are used in arthroscopy procedures (a minimally invasive procedure) for the diagnosis and treatment of joint problems such as torn cartilage, ACL, and sports related injuries conducted on hip, knee, shoulder, spine, ankle, wrist, and elbow. The key products include arthroscopies, radiofrequency probes, patient positioning systems, fluid management systems, cannula, hand instruments, fixation devices, and accessories.

Trends In The Global Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment Market

The arthroscopy device and equipment industry are witnessing rise in mergers and acquisition activity. Major companies in the arthroscopy device market strategically acquired start-ups and mid-sized companies to broaden their products and services. For instance, in 2019, Smith & Nephew acquired Ceterix orthopedics in order to expand its product portfolio on NovoStitch Pro Meniscal Repair System, a knee repair device, and capitalize on the rising demand. Anika Therapeutics is in strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as DePuy Synthes, Mitek Sports Medicine, Medtronic, and Boehringer Ingelheim to develop new orthro biologics. In December 2018, In2Bones Global, Inc. launched the U.S. commercial market release of the CoLink Afx ankle fracture system. The system is a combination of five plate issues that address traumatic fractures and osteotomies of the ankle.

Global Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment Market Segments:

The global arthroscopy devices and equipment market is further segmented based on product, application, end user and geography.

By Product: Arthroscopes, Arthroscopy Shavers, Arthroscopy Fluid Management System, Arthroscopy Radiofrequency System, Arthroscopy Visualization System, Arthroscopy Implants

By Application: Knee Arthroscopy, Hip Arthroscopy, Spine Arthroscopy, Foot & Ankle Arthroscopy, Shoulder & Elbow Arthroscopy, Others

By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Care, Trauma Centers

By Geography: The global arthroscopy devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides arthroscopy devices and equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global arthroscopy devices and equipment market, arthroscopy devices and equipment market share, arthroscopy devices and equipment market players, arthroscopy devices and equipment market segments and geographies, arthroscopy devices and equipment market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Read Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Arthrex, Inc., Smith & Nephew, ConMed Corporation, Stryker and Medtronic.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies.

