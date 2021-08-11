Tumor Embolization Devices Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Tumor Embolization Devices Market 2021

Tumor Embolization Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Tumor Embolization Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the tumor embolization devices market is expected to grow from $1.36 billion in 2020 to $1.50 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.16 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%. The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the tumor embolization devices market during the forecast period.

The tumor embolization devices market consists of sales of tumor embolization devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture tumor embolization devices. Tumor embolization devices are minimally invasive devices used in the treatment of tumors. These devices are used either to shut down the supply of blood to the tumor or to deliver tumor-killing therapy directly to the tumor. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Trends In The Global Tumor Embolization Devices Market

Companies in the tumor embolization devices market are increasingly investing in technological advances to provide more efficient devices to the consumers. The advances include the emergence of biocompatible, biodegradable, drug-eluting microspheres that provide effective embolization. Bioresorbable microspheres block the blood vessels causing tumors without long-term blockage of the healthy tissue blood vessels. In 2019, QXMédical announced its decision to license bioresorbable embolic technology from the University of Minnesota, to be used in tumor embolization devices for cancer and tumor treatment.

Global Tumor Embolization Devices Market Segments:

The global tumor embolization devices market is further segmented based on type, application, end user and geography.

By Type: Radioembolic Agents, Non-radioactive Embolic Agents

By Application: Cancer Tumors, Noncancerous Tumors

By End User: Hospitals, Cancer Treatment Centers, Intensive Care Units, Surgical Centers

By Geography: The global tumor embolization devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Tumor Embolization Devices Market Organizations Covered: Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, Terumo Corporation, Sirtex Medical Ltd, Merit Medical, Cook Meidical LLC, BTG Plc, Angiodynamics, Siemens Healthineers.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

