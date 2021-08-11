Global General Electronic Components Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

General Electronic Components Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery General Electronic Components Global Market Report

The Business Research Company’s General Electronic Components Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘General Electronic Components Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the general electronic components market is expected to grow from $337.12 billion in 2020 to $378.68 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $509.06 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. Increasing demand for microwave tubes, cathode-ray tubes, X-ray tubes, photoelectric tubes and triodes in display devices is expected to drive the general electronic components market in the forecast period.

Request For A Sample For The Global General Electronic Components Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=533&type=smp

The general electronic components market consists of sales of general electronic components and related services used in a wide range of applications in areas such as aerospace, communication, automotive and other industries. General electronic components are the devices that works within an electronic system to have an effect on their associated fields. These components have a number of electrical terminals which are connected to form an electronic circuit with a particular function such as amplifier or oscillator.

Trends In The Global General Electronic Components Market

Adaption of the internet of things (IoT) acts as a key trend driving the growth of the general electronic components market. In the past few years, IoT is experiencing a massive boom. IoT provides communication and connection between various devices such as fitness watches, smartphones, and smart meters. General electronic components such as resistors, transistors, capacitors, and diodes are used in making smart devices, sensors, and actuators that can interconnect with each other. According to the IoT Analytics, at the end of 2020, 11.7 billion (or 54%) of the 21.7 billion active linked devices globally will be IoT system connections. More than 30 billion IoT connections, approximately 4 IoT devices per person on average, are projected to exist by 2025. Thus, indicating a high demand for IoT devices.

Global General Electronic Components Market Segments:

The global general electronic components market is further segmented based on product type, end use industry, sales and geography.

By Product Type: Passive, Active, Electromechanical components, Others.

By End Use Industry: Aerospace, Communication, Automotive, Others.

By Sales: Aftermarket, Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

By Geography: The global general electronic components market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global General Electronic Components Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/general-electronic-components-global-market-report

General Electronic Components Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides general electronic components global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global general electronic components market, general electronic components global market share, general electronic components global market players, general electronic components global market segments and geographies, general electronic components global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The general electronic components market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read General Electronic Components Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

General Electronic Components Market Organizations Covered: Vishay Intertechnology, Fairchild Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Toshiba, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Renesas Electric Corporation, Hitachi, Infineon Technologies, Advanced Micro Devices, AMP, EPCOS, Framatome, Hyundai, Kyocera, Molex, Motorola, Murata Manufacturing, NEC, Philips Electronics, Samsung, TDK, API Technologies, AVX Corporation, Eaton Corp., Datronix Holdings, Fujitsu Component, FCI Electronics, Hitachi AIC, Analog Devices, Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the General Electronic Components Global Market Report 2021:

IoT Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/internet-of-things-iot-market-global-report-2020-covid-19-growth-and-change

Integrated Circuits Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/integrated-circuits-global-market-report

Semiconductor And Related Devices Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Integrated Circuits, Memory Chips, Microprocessors), By End-Use Industry (Information Technology, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare), By Product (Intrinsic Semiconductor, Extrinsic Semiconductor), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/semiconductor-and-related-devices-global-market-report

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/