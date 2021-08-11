Micro Mobile Data Center Industry Outlook And Growth By The Business Research Company

Micro Mobile Data Center Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing demand for cloud services applications in several industries such as manufacturing, education, finance, automotive is expected to propel the growth of the micro modular data center market in the coming years. Businesses may do a wide range of tasks on the cloud, with providers such as AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and others offering a wide range of services to their customers. A cloud data service is a virtualized data center. To protect user data during outages and other problems, the cloud provider does regular maintenance and updates, frequently owning numerous micro data centers in multiple geographic regions. For instance, according to Flexera, a US-based computer software company in 2020, Amazon Web Services (AWS) accounted for 76% of industrial cloud adoption and 43% of small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) preferred to use a public-hosted cloud service. Therefore, the increasing demand for cloud services applications drives the growth of the micro mobile data center market.

The global micro mobile data center market is expected to grow from $3.10 billion in 2020 to $3.73 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The micro mobile data center market is expected to reach $7.73 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 20.0%. The increasing demand for cloud services applications in several industries such as manufacturing, education, finance, automotive is expected to propel the growth of the micro mobile data center market in the coming years.

Major players in the micro data center market are Schneider Electric SE, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Eaton Corporation, Panduit Corp., Zellabox, Hitachi, Ltd, Vertiv Co, Canovate Group, IBM, Instant Data Centers, LLC, Dataracks, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Hanley Energy.

The main types of rack units (RU) in the micro mobile data center are up to 20 RU, 20 RU to 40 RU, and above 40 RU. The 25RU Cabinet is jam-packed with features that make rack equipment installation and servicing a breeze. The different sizes of organizations include small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. It is used in the instant data center, remote office and branch office, edge computing and is implemented in retail and e-commerce, education, BFSI, IT and telecommunication, healthcare, government and defense, energy and utilities, others.

Micro Mobile Data Center Global Market Report 2021 - By Rack Unit (RU) (Up To 20 RU, 20 RU To 40 RU, Above 40 RU), By Organization Size (Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By Application (Instant Data Center, Remote Office And Branch Office, Edge Computing), By End-User (Retail And E-Commerce, Education, BFSI, IT And Telecommunication, Healthcare, Government And Defense, Energy And Utilities), COVID-19 Implications And Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides micro mobile data center market overview, forecast micro mobile data center market size and growth for the whole market, micro mobile data center market segments, and geographies, micro mobile data center market trends, micro mobile data center market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

