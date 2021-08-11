Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Future Demand And Leading Players Updates By Forecast To 2026
Rise in disposable income, growth in number of vegan people and increase in demand for plant-based milk drive the growth of the global dairy alternatives marketPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dairy Alternatives Market by Source (Soy, Almond, Rice and Other Sources), Application (Food, Beverages, Dairy-free Probiotic Drinks and Others), Distribution Channel (Large Retail, Small Retail, Specialty Stores and Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026". According to the report, the global dairy alternatives industry was pegged at $13.02 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $35.80 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2019 to 2026.
Dairy alternatives are plant-based natural and chemical free milk products derived through grains, seeds, or nuts. Dairy alternative products act as a substitute for consumers who are allergic to dairy products or people who are on a vegan diet. Some of the major alternatives to dairy are non-dairy milk, ice cream, cheese, yogurts, juice, energy drinks, and soft drinks.
The factors that drive the dairy alternatives market growth include health benefits associated with consuming plant based milk as they are high in micro and macronutrient content as well as low in fat and cholesterol content. The rise in fitness concerns among people in different regions has also helped the market. Additionally, increase in the number of lactose intolerant population, growing trend of veganism, and rise in disposable income also drive the market growth. However, increase in cost of raw materials due to unpredictable weather and high cost of production are expected to hamper the growth of market during the forecast period. Rise in the demand for alternatives to dairy by health-conscious consumers and frequent introduction of new flavors & variety are expected to provide numerous opportunities for expansion of the dairy alternatives market.
Based on application, the beverages segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global dairy alternatives market. Furthermore, the segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the study period. Moreover, the segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in demand for plant-based chemical-free milk by lactose intolerant population and growing popularity of dairy free probiotic drinks.
Based on distribution channel, the large retail segment held the lion's share in 2018, contributing to more than half of the global Dairy alternatives market. This is owing to rise in adoption of large retail formats such as supermarket and hypermarket in both the mature and emerging markets. However, the online segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in penetration of Internet at a global level, rise in popularity of online shopping, and surge in dependence of consumers on mobile banking.
The global Dairy alternatives market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2018, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 14.5% during the study period. This is due to rise in the trend of veganism and surge in consumers' awareness about health and fitness in the region. On the other hand, North America held the second-largest share in terms of revenue.
The key players in the dairy alternatives industry profiled in the report are WhiteWave Foods Company, Blue Diamond Growers, SunOpta Inc., Earth’s Own Food Inc., Living Harvest Foods Inc., Kikkoman Corporation, Rebel Kitchen, Organic Valley, Panos Brands LLC, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and Eden Foods Inc.
