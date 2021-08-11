Global Anesthetics Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Anesthetics Market 2021-2030

Anesthetics Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Implications And Growth To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Anesthetics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the anesthetics market is expected to decline from $8.57 billion in 2020 to $4.55 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -46.9%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.2%. The increase in the number of surgeries is one of the major drivers of the anesthetics market due to the applications of anesthetic drugs during surgical procedures.

The anesthetics market consists of sales of drugs that cause a relaxing sensation to calm patients during surgery and remove the sensation of pain. These drugs are used to give a sense of calm to patients through muscle relaxation which also causes amnesia. The anesthetics market is divided into general anesthetics, regional anesthetics, and local anesthetics.

Trends In The Global Anesthetics Market

Increasing consolidation in the form of acquisitions is an emerging trend in the anesthetics market. This is mainly due to the high level of R&D and intellectual property (IP) investment needed to establish companies that manufacture anesthetic drugs. In this regard, mergers and acquisitions are considered as time and cost-effective methods. Some of the notable acquisitions in recent years include the acquisition of MyoScience by Pacira for $220 million in 2019, acquisition of Claris Injectables by Baxter for $625 million, acquisition of GSK's anesthetics portfolio by Aspen for $238.7 million, and acquisition of Hospira by Pfizer for $17 billion.

Global Anesthetics Market Segments:

The global anesthetics market is further segmented based on type, application, route of administration, local anesthetics, general anesthetics and geography.

By Type: General Anesthetics, Local Anesthetics

By Application: General Surgeries, Plastic Surgery, Cosmetic Surgeries, Dental Surgeries, Other Applications

By Route of Administration: Inhalation Anesthesia Drugs, Intravenous Anesthesia Drugs, Topical Anesthesia Drugs

By Local Anesthetics: Bupivacaine, Ropivacaine, Lidocaine, Chloroprocaine, Articaine, Benzocaine, Other Local Anesthesia Drugs

By General Anesthetics: Propofol, Sevoflurane, Desflurane, Dexmedetomidine, Remifentanil, Midazolam, Other General Anesthesia Drugs

By Geography: The global anesthetics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Anesthetics Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides anesthetics global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global anesthetics market, anesthetics global market share, anesthetics global market players, anesthetics global market segments and geographies, anesthetics global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The anesthetics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Anesthetics Market Organizations Covered: Baxter, Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

