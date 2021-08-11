Baby Hooded Towels – Soft Bamboo Cotton Block-Printed Bath/Beach Range Launched

Malabar Baby has released a collection of handmade, sustainable hooded towels for babies made from high-quality natural cotton or bamboo with a range of designs and colors.

Malabar Baby, a sustainable lifestyle brand for babies, has released a range of hooded bath towels made from natural Indian cotton and bamboo. The company specializes in creating sustainable, handmade items at affordable prices.

The recently launched hooded towels for babies are generous in size, lasting from newborn to up to five years old. Practical for bath time or days out at the beach, these high-quality towels are both stylish and functional.

Handcrafted in India, many of the towels on offer are block printed by hand, with unique designs inspired by architectural and floral patterns. With a range of colors and designs to choose from, Malabar Baby offers the latest in quality craftsmanship.

The towels are made from pure cotton, with one side in cotton voile and the other in cotton terry. Safe for sensitive skin, these towels are long-lasting, stretchy and incredibly soft to touch. All of Malabar Baby’s towels are machine washable.

For customers looking for extra softness, Malabar Baby offers a luxe bamboo hooded towel with an accented pompom trim. As well as being one of the softest materials available, bamboo is naturally UV protectant, hypoallergenic, antifungal and incredibly eco-friendly.

The company also offers a range of other handmade items including quilts, crib sheets, swaddles and snug blankets. A customer favorite is Malabar Baby’s reversible snug blanket, made from four layers of organic cotton muslin. Featuring a variety of creative watercolor prints inspired by nature, the blankets are available in a wide range of colors and patterns. This multi-purpose blanket is ideal for use at home or on the go as a picnic blanket or changing mat!

With this latest release, Malabar Baby continues to expand its range of high-quality, natural lifestyle items for babies.

A satisfied customer said: “Malabar Baby has been my go-to for fabulous baby gifts for years. The hooded towels look great and last forever. The bamboo cotton pom-pom towel is so soft and washes well so it doesn’t lose its softness like some other towels. I cannot recommend them highly enough.”

