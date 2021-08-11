AI Forum announce new collaboration with the EY organization to help advance the development and adoption of AI
AI Forum and EY teams combine resources to generate research and thought leadership in Enterprise AI
EY teams are thrilled to be working with the AI Forum to help accelerate the implementation and adoption of AI across the enterprise.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI Forum and EY announced a global research and thought leadership relationship to help advance and accelerate enterprise level adoption of artificial intelligence.
— Dan Diasio, EY Global Consulting Artificial Intelligence (AI) Leader
The collaboration, titled Enterprise AI 2022, will include primary and secondary research across multiple industry sectors and geographic regions. Specific areas of focus will include AI governance, convergence of AI and IoT, intersection of AI and cybersecurity and AI scalability.
“The EY-AI Forum relationship is built on providing differentiating and transformational insight,” comments Peyman Mestchian, Chairman of Advisory Board at AI Forum. “As organizations continue to adopt AI, they need to understand critical success factors and have access to leading practices. The market leadership of EY in AI, analytics and advanced technologies will play a pivotal role in achieving these goals.”
“As businesses look to transform and reinvent, a growth mindset towards data and AI is critical,” said Dan Diasio, EY Global Consulting Artificial Intelligence (AI) Leader. “EY teams are thrilled to be working with the AI Forum to help accelerate the implementation and adoption of AI across the enterprise.”
The Enterprise AI 2022 research initiative includes a global survey of demand-side and supply-side factors. To participate in this study please visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Enterprise_AI_2022
ABOUT AI FORUM:
AI Forum is an international research organization and a focal point for a global community of artificial intelligence professionals and end-users.
AI Forum is driven by high quality and reliable primary and secondary research and has developed a comprehensive methodology that incorporates data from its global community and validation by an international team of independent experts, the AI Forum Advisory Board.
For more information on AI Forum visit: www.ai-forum.com.
ABOUT EY:
EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.
Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.
Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.
EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/en_us/legal-and-privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.
Peyman Mestchian
AI Forum
info@ai-forum.com
