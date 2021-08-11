E-Waste Management Market Size is Expected to Garner $143.87 Billion by 2028 | CAGR 14.3%, Says AMR
Reduction in life span of electronic device and scarcity of sources for precious metals drive the growth of the global e-waste management market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The presence of both driving and limiting factors is expected to balance the growth of the market; therefore, the global e-waste management market is expected to experience moderate growth rate during the forecast period (2021–2028). The continuous decline in life span of electronic devices coupled with high rate of obsolescence are the factors anticipated to mark the growth of e-waste generation. This ultimately supports the market growth.
The global e-waste management market generated $49.88 billion in 2020, and is expected to generate $143.87 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 14.3% from 2021 to 2028.
Based on source type, the household appliances segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global e-waste management market, and is expected to witness its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Household appliances hold the major share, as it constitutes the major part in overall e-waste all over the world. This has generated need to formulate effective policies to manage tremendous volume of e-waste. However, the consumer electronics segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 17.00% from 2021 to 2028, owing to its application in handling high voltage and high current in industrial systems.
Based on processed material type, the metal segment held the largest market share, contributing to more than half of the global e-waste management market in 2020, and will maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. The electronic scrap has increased over the past decade due to revolutionary change in the electric and electronic sector, the incineration and recycling of these materials have gained high traction. Which has fueled the growth of the segment. However, the plastic segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.7% from 2021 to 2028, owing to several technological developments, e-waste plastic recycling is largely hindered due to presence of flame retardants.
Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 239 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/597
Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global e-waste management market, and will maintain its leadership status by 2028. This is owing to new product developments due to continuous innovations and constant decline in prices of electronic products. On the other hand, the market across LAMEA region is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period. Increase in the usage of mobile phone in African nations over the last 10 years which increased the adoption of mobile phones by nearly more than half of the population in this region. Moreover, the market across North America would grow at a significant pace.
Profiling Key Players: Waste Management Inc., Capital Environmental Holdings Ltd., and Electronic Recyclers International, Inc., Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd. (Singapore), Sembcorp Industries Ltd., Veolia Environment S.A., Mri (Australia) Pty ltd., Tetronics (International) Limited, UMICORE SA and TES-AMM.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/597
Covid-19 Scenario -
1. Rise in adoption of work from home policies by offices and enterprises has increased the adoption of laptops and mobile devices, which in turn has lowered the utilization of office desktop and computers. This scenario, moreover, has resulted in creating a recycling option for this equipment, thereby favoring the market growth.
2. As per the analysis by AMR, around 60 % businesses in Europe are planning to allow employees to work from home in the future. This scenario is estimated to create lower adoption rate for enterprise IT equipment and accessories.
Buy this Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/5c97b615c069b254dc2a01d1f06c692f
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia at
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/597
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Similar Reports -
1. Medical Waste Management Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/medical-waste-management-market
3. Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/energy-as-a-service-eaas-market-A06878
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn