Geospatial Analytics Market Anticipated to Reach $158.84 Billion by 2027- Exclusive Research Report by AMR
Numerous benefits provided by geospatial analytics include improvement in decision-making capability, easy record keeping ability of the software.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in demand for AI-based geographic information system (GIS) solutions and usage of satellite monitoring to control the spread of coronavirus drive the growth of the global geospatial analytics market.
The growth of the geospatial analytics market is primarily driven by factors such as advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data technologies.
The global geospatial analytics industry generated $58.35 billion in 2019, and is estimated to garner $158.84 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.2% from 2020 to 2027.
Based on component, the solution segment contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global geospatial analytics market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in requirement for geographic imaging among professionals for processing a massive amount of geospatial data every day. However, the service segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.3% from 2020 to 2027, owing to rise in need for remote sensing, mapping consultancy, and GPS satellite surveying and positioning services in various industries.
Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 467 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4306
Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue with nearly two-fifths of the global geospatial analytics market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its highest contribution by 2027. This is attributed to key players of the software industry establishing their strong presence in the countries such as the U.S. and Canada. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period, owing to business in emerging countries opting for geospatial analytics tools to extract insights from unstructured data.
Based on technology, the GPS segment accounted for the highest market share, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global geospatial analytics market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to adoption of mobile commerce and social media activities, penetration of 3G & 4G networks, and rise in application of GPS in industries including entertainment, media, and healthcare. However, the GIS segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.8% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to its widespread adoption for highway maintenance, accident analysis, traffic modeling, and route planning.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4306
Profiling Key Players: Alteryx, Inc., Bentley Systems, Incorporated, ESRI, Furgo NV, General Electric, Hexagon AB, Google, Inc., MDA Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Trimble, Inc., and TOMTOM International, Inc.
COVID-19 Scenario
1. Government bodies have been utilizing geospatial analytics to gain insights on a real-time scenario of coronavirus-infected patients and track the spread through satellite monitoring. By taking a real-time scenario into consideration and understanding disease intensity & spread pattern based on past data, governments have been making crucial decisions to tackle the pandemic.
2. The demand for geospatial analytics has been increased to obtain high-quality geospatial data and effectively gain information in terms of setting-specific characterization of disease transmission, risk factors, and forecasts of pathogen & viral prevalence.
3. Various smartphone applications have been launched that help people to determine infected people in the vicinity and take safety measures.
Buy this Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/21058e8fc47643a3abf6d89a4fde8dad
Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia at
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4306
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Similar Reports -
1. Geomarketing Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/geomarketing-market-A09915
2. 3D Mapping Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/3d-mapping-market-A09547
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn