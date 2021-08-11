Translucent Concrete Market Registering a CAGR of 39.9% from 2020 to 2027
Translucent Concrete Market Excessive Growth Opportunities Estimated to be Experienced 2021-2027PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global translucent concrete market size accounted for $2,469.7 thousand in 2019 and is expected to reach $21,022.8 thousand by 2027, registering a CAGR of 39.9% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Europe dominated the global translucent concrete market, in terms of revenue, accounting about 74.5% share of the global translucent concrete industry, followed by Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.
Translucent concrete is an energy efficient material that can be used to reduce the usage of the energy consumption that is used for lighting systems in the internal spaces of the buildings during daytime. Usage of translucent concrete to build walls of the buildings reduces the consumption of energy. Further, it also helps cut the overall operating cost of building. Moreover, translucent concrete can be used to enhance the aesthetic look of the infrastructure. For instance, translucent concrete can be used as façades for the infrastructure to attract attention of the public. This includes restaurants, museums, malls, and indoor theatres.
Download Research Sample Report @
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6667
COVID-19 scenario-
• With the outbreak of the disease, a lot of construction projects have been delayed due to the shortage of workers and several other constraints on board. Consequently, the global translucent concrete market has been impacted badly.
• Also, given the impact of the slowdown in economic growth, there has been a steep decline in the demand for translucent concrete installations all over the world.
• However, the second quarter of the financial year 2020-21 is expected to witness a considerable growth in the market.
Leading Players:
The key players analyzed in the global translucent concrete market are Dupont Lightstone, Fapinex LLC, Glass Block Technology Limited, HeidelbergCement AG (Italcementi SpA), Josef Loacker GmbH (LUCCON GmbH), LCT GesmbH, Litracon Ltd., Lucem Gmbh, Pan-United Corporation Ltd., and UNStudio.
Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Market @
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6667
Key Market Segments:
By Application
• Walls
• Roofing
• Flooring
By End User
• Residential
• Non-residential
Key Findings Of The Study
• By application type, the walls segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019.
• By end user, the non-residential segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019.
• By region, Europe contributed the highest in translucent concrete market share in 2019, followed by Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.
Get Interesting Discount @
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6667
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn