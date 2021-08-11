Telehandlers Market to Reach $7.82 Bn, Globally, by 2026, at 4.5% CAGR

The growth in investments in development of telehandlers by manufacturers has encouraged fleet owners and rental companies to adopt this equipment.

Global telehandlers market size was valued at $5,433.9 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $7,821.4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026. A telehandler, also known as a telescopic handler, is a vehicle with a telescopic boom, fitted with various lifting accessories. The growth in investments in development of telehandlers by manufacturers has encouraged fleet owners and rental companies to adopt this equipment. In addition, reduction in the utilization of heavy equipment decreases capital investments and maintenance costs for rental companies and fleet owners.Leading Players:The key players profiled in the telehandlers market report include Wacker Neuson SE, Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Terex Corporation, Liebherr Group, Manitou Group, J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd., Linamar Corporation, Caterpillar, CNH Industrial , and Oshkosh Corporation; and some enterprises, like JCB, Caterpillar, and Terex Corporation, which are well-known for their wonderful performance in telehandlers and related services. Many players have adopted product development as their key developmental strategy to improve their product portfolio.The construction segment to lead the trail by 2026-Based on end-user, the construction segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global telehandlers market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. Utilization of telehandlers for construction activities has reduced significant number of accidents with improving safety performance which fuels the demand for the machines. The agriculture segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.7% by the end of 2026. Factors such as ease of operation, durability of the equipment, and lightweight nature are predicted to boost the adoption of telehandlers in the agriculture industry.The Less than 50 ft segment to maintain the lion's share till 2026-Based on lifting height, the less than 50 ft segment garnered the major share in 2018, holding nearly two-thirds of the global telehandlers market. Rapid urbanization in emerging economies such as India, China, and Africa fuels the demand for small telehandlers. At the same time, the 50 ft and more segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the period, 2019–2026. The expansion of agriculture and construction sector especially in the Asia-Pacific region has driven the growth of the segment.Global Telehandlers Market Segments:By Height:Less than 50 ft50 ft & moreBy End-user:ConstructionMiningAgricultureOthersKey Findings of the Telehandlers Market:• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging telehandlers market trends and dynamics.• Depending on height, the less than 50 ft segment dominated the telehandlers market, in terms of revenue, in 2018 and the 50 ft & more segment is projected to grow at a CAGR 4.9%, during the forecast period.• By end-user, the construction segment led the market in 2018.• Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.• Key market players within the telehandlers market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the telehandlers industry.