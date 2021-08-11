Robotic Welding Market Swot Analysis Projected to Reach $10,784.4 million, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% 2026

Industries for R&D activities on robotics technology has encouraged the use of new and advanced technologies for the development of welding robots.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global robotic welding market size was valued at $5.4 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $10.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2026. Rapid growth in automation demand coupled with reduction of duties on refurbished goods in Asia-Pacific, fuel the robotic welding market growth. The key factor accelerating the robotics welding market is growing industrialization around the globe. Electronics is a key area for penetration of robotics welding and is witnessing growth at an increasing rate.The robotic welding market is expected to be driven by growth in adoption of welding robots in the automotive & metal industry, and increase in advancement in robotics technologies. Key market players in robotic welding market aim to explore new technologies and products to meet the increase in customer demands. Product launch and business expansion are expected to enable them to expand their product portfolios and penetrate into different regions. Emerging economies provide lucrative opportunities to market players for growth and expansion.Download Research Sample Report @Robotic Welding Key Market Segments:By Type• Spot Welding• Arc WeldingBy End-user• Automotive & Transportation• Electrical & Electronics• Metals & Machinery• OthersKey Benefits for Robotic Welding Market:• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging robotic welding market trends and dynamics.• In-depth robotic welding market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.• Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the marketframework.• A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.• The global robotic welding market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.• Key market players operating in the global robotic welding market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helpto understand the competitive outlook of the robotic welding industry.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6200 Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2018, in terms of revenue, accounting for around 58.2% share in the global robotic welding market, followed by Europe. Based on type, the spot welding is largest segment in 2018, owing to increase in its usage currently in the emerging automotive sectors.Based on end user, the automotive & transportation segment accounted for the highest share in the overall global market in 2018. However, uncertain raw material prices are expected to restrain the growth of the market.Key Finding of The Robotic Welding Market:• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging robotic welding market trends and dynamics.• Depending on type, the spot-welding segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2018 and the arc welding segment is projected to grow at a CAGR 9.2% during the forecast period.• By end-user, the automotive and transportation segment led the robotic welding market in 2018.• Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.• Key market players within the robotic welding market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the robotic welding industry.Get Interesting Discount @