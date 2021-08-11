Barrier Systems Market Forecast Statics 2027: Reach $25.41 Bn, Globally

Barrier Systems

Barrier systems are widely used as a safety solution in transport modes, including roadways, railways, and airports.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global barrier systems market size was valued at $19.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $25.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2027. The global barrier systems market was 34,353 thousand units by volume in 2019, and is projected to reach 49,415 thousand units by volume by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Increase in investments in commercial infrastructure would create the need for effective crowd management solutions such as entry & exit, vehicle parking areas, and pedestrian safety. In order to cater to these needs, safety barrier systems such as bollards, swipe gates, guardrails, and drop arms are required, which in turn is expected to accelerate the growth of the global barrier systems market.

Leading market players-
• Lindsay Corporation
• Hill & Smith Barrier
• Valmont Structures Pvt. Ltd.
• Tata Steel Europe
• Avon-barrier
• A-SAFE
• DELTABLOC
• Barrier1 Systems, Inc.
• Gramm Barrier Systems Limited
• Global GRAB Technologies, Inc

Covid-19 scenario:
• The Covid-19 outbreak has affected the key market players resulting in halt of production of barrier systems.
• The demand for barrier systems, on the other hand, is anticipated to rise during the outbreak to maintain the norm of social distancing between the people.
• The revenue generated from the roadways segment would experience a decline for a certain period of time as installations of crash barrier systems have been affected during the lockdown.

Global Barrier Systems Market Segments:

By Technology
• Rigid
• Semirigid
• Flexible

By Application
• Roadways
• Airports
• Railways
• Others

Key Findings Of The Study:

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging barrier systems market trends and dynamics.
• By device type, the crash barrier systems segment dominated the barrier systems market, in terms of revenue in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.
• By application, the roadways segment registered highest growth in the barrier systems market in 2019.
• The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the barrier systems market trends and emerging opportunities of the market.
• In-depth barrier systems market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.

