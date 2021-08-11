UV Disinfection Equipment Market is Rapidly Growing at CAGR of 17.1% with Value $5.7 billion by 2027
Growing adoption of far-UVC lamps for surface disinfection ushers new opportunities for the market players in the near future.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global UV disinfection equipment market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $5.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2020 to 2027. Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection is a non-chemical process whereby a pathogen, within a liquid or gaseous medium or on a surface, is exposed to a dosage of ultraviolet radiation near the peak of germicidal effectiveness to deactivate pathogen's DNA, such that the pathogen is unable to reproduce.
The increasing concern to provide safe drinking water in emerging nations is a driver for the market. Since UV is considered the safest water treatment option, it is expected that it would be used by emerging nations like India and China for water treatment. Moreover, UV disinfection is an environmentally friendly treatment method compared to chlorine, which leaves behind chemical by-products in water, and is also cost effective than disinfection methods such as ozonation and ultrasonic treatment. These factors are expected to increase the demand for UV disinfection equipment and eventually drive the growth of the market. In addition, in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic outbreak the demand for UV disinfection equipment has been surged for surface disinfection application to stop the transmission of corona virus by avoiding the manual clean practices. This factor is anticipated to drive the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market.
By application, the UV disinfection equipment market is segmented into water treatment (municipal, residential, and commercial), wastewater treatment, air treatment (healthcare facilities, residential & commercial, and bio terror agents), food & beverage disinfection, and surface disinfection. The water treatment segment is expected to grow as UV light has become a widely accepted equipment to treat water being extremely efficient methodology to kill harmful microorganisms or to make their cellular functions inactive. Water treatment by UV equipment is suitable for different residential and commercial applications such as water treatment can be used in agriculture for irrigation, dairy, and livestock, and for residential and municipal drinking water and swimming pools and spas.
By end use industry, the UV disinfection equipment market is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment is expected to grow as residential ultraviolet water disinfection equipment provide safe household potable water for drinking, cooking, and bathing. Household disinfection systems are useful for treating well and spring-fed water. It utilizes UV-C energy to inactivate pathogens without adding anything to water. This system leaves no aftertaste, no chemicals, and no harmful by-products making it a better choice for residential purpose. These factors are expected to increase the UV disinfection equipment market growth.
By marketing channel, the UV disinfection equipment market is categorized into direct marketing and indirect marketing. The direct marketing segment is expected to grow as direct marketing channel helps sellers to reach potential customers for products like UV disinfection equipment.
Region-wise, the UV disinfection equipment market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounts for a major UV disinfection equipment market share owing to the growing concerns associated with environmental and health impacts of disinfection, chemical and biological contaminants as by-products in wastewater and supply water, which are the key opportunities to drive this market in future. In addition, growing demand for automated UV-C light-based surface disinfection systems across the healthcare industry in the U.S. amid COVID-19 pandemic outbreak is anticipated to drive the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market across the North America.
Covid-19 scenario:
• The production of ultraviolet disinfection equipment has been dropped during the Covid-19 pandemic owing to disrupted supply chain amid lockdown. In addition, the dependency on migrant workers as well have impacted the market.
• According to Fresh Aire UV, a leading manufacturer of UV disinfection equipment, the demand for UV disinfection equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic has been increased by nearly 1,000%. This is due to growing demand from commercial sectors such as hospitals, offices, and hotels & restaurants for surface disinfection and air treatment purposes.
The key players operating in the global UV disinfection equipment industry include
• Xylem Inc
• Halma Plc
• Kuraray Co. Ltd.
• Danaher Corporation
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• Severn Trent Plc
• American Ultraviolet
• Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty. Ltd.
• Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation
• Xenex.
