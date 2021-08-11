Cloud Computing Market to Hit USD 791.48 Billion by 2028; Rising Demand for Improved Virtual Access to Information among Industries to Foster Steady Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Profiled in Cloud Computing Market Are Amazon Web Services (AWS), Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Microsoft Corporation, VMware, Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC), Rackspace Technology, Inc., SAP SE, Apple Inc., Salesforce com, Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, Hewlett-Packard Company (HPE), Sprint Corporation, Verizon Wireless, Red Hat, Inc., Ooma Inc., Paytm, Adobe, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cloud computing market size is projected to reach USD 791.48 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period. Rising preference for omni-cloud systems will prove highly beneficial for the growth of this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “ Cloud Computing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), By Service (Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS)), By Industry (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Government, Consumer Goods, and Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028”. According to this market research report, the value of the market stood at USD 219.00 billion in 2020.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Cloud Computing Market:

Amazon Web Services (AWS) (Washington, United States)

Oracle Corporation (California, United States)

IBM Corporation (New York, United States)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (Hangzhou, China)

Microsoft Corporation (New Mexico, United States)

VMware, Inc. (California, United States)

Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC) (California, United States)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (Texas, United States)

SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

Apple Inc. (California, United States)

Salesforce.com, Inc. (California, United States)

HCL Technologies Limited (Noida, India)

Hewlett-Packard Company (HPE) (California, United States)

Sprint Corporation (Kansas, United States)

Verizon Wireless (New York, United States)

Red Hat, Inc. (North Carolina, United States)

Ooma Inc. (California, United States)

Paytm (Uttar Pradesh, India)

Adobe, Inc. (California, United States)

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 17.9% 2028 Value Projection USD 791.48 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 219.00 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 140 Tables, Charts & Figures 55 Segments covered Type; Service; Industry; and Region Growth Drivers Integration of Big Data, AI, and ML with Cloud Will Provide Impetus to Market Proliferating Cloud-based Solutions amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Aid Growth Substantial Adoption of Omni-cloud over Multi-cloud to Boost Cloud Computing Market Growth Pitfalls & Challenges Data Privacy and Information Security Concerns Associated with Cloud Solutions to Impede Growth

Omni-cloud computing is a cloud solution that allows multiple cloud services to smoothly integrate and streamline their data on a single platform. The omni-cloud system is being increasingly preferred over the multi-cloud system owing to its multiple advantages and leading the cloud computing market trends. For example, an omni-cloud tool makes it possible to access real-time information from any location. In a departmental store, for instance, whenever there is an inventory shortfall, the cloud will send notification to the authorities, who will then take the necessary action. Similarly, storage of data on a unified platform also enables efficient analysis, enhances productivity, and elevates the quality of services. These, along with a few other benefits, are widening the applicability of omni-cloud computing across a variety of industries.

COVID-19 Impact :

Acceptance of Cloud-based Solutions to Favor Market During COVID-19 Pandemic

The acceptance of work from culture across public and private sectors has resulted in high demand for SaaS-based collaboration solutions. This has created opportunities for cloud companies to expand their customer base by introducing innovative solutions. For instance, in May 2020, Microsoft Corporation introduced "Hospital Emergency Response", a cloud-based solution for the healthcare sector. The solution is enabled by Azure platform. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other healthcare institutions are permitted to control the solution to develop COVID-19 calculation tools and reduce the work-stress on front-line workforces.

The Report Includes?

Detailed research into the factors driving the market growth;

In-depth study of the roadblocks facing the market;

Comprehensive analysis of the segments of the market; and

Thorough assessment of the competitive developments and regional landscape of the market.

Market Restraint:

Potential Risk of Cyber Attacks to Negatively Influence Adoption of Cloud Systems

Today, majority of organizations and many government departments and agencies have shifted their databases onto the cloud to improve efficiency and productivity of resources as well as bring down costs. Unfortunately, this move has exposed sensitive information to hackers, who have frequently launched cyber-attacks to retrieve and misuse data. For instance, the US-based Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS) revealed that in April 2020 hackers from Iran attempted to breach personal files of World Health Organization (WHO) staffers while the world was reeling under the coronavirus pandemic. In February 2020, two Chinese hackers were persecuted by the US Department of Justice for performing cryptocurrency laundering activities for North Korean nationals. Such attacks are prompted by the availability of delicate data on cloud platforms and the constant threat of privacy infringement may hinder the cloud computing market growth in the upcoming years.

Regional Insights:

Strong Presence of Tech Bigwigs to Augment the Market in North America

North America is home to some of the biggest technology companies such as Google, Microsoft, and IBM and this factor has enabled the region to boast a market size of USD 78.28 Billion in 2020. Moreover, the regulatory and research environment in the region is extremely favorable for development and adoption of advanced cloud technologies based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). As a result, North America is slated to dominate the cloud computing market share during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of the internet and rising usage of smartphones will aid Asia-Pacific register a high CAGR, while rapid deployment of 5G will favor market growth in Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape

Advent of IoT to Create Numerous Innovation Opportunities for Market Players

The market leaders such as Oracle and SAP are directing their research and investment energies toward efficiently utilizing the opportunities generated by the Internet of Things (IoT) phenomenon. Most of the players in this market are focused of making their products and services smarter and more streamlined using IoT-based tools.

Industry Developments:

October 2019: SAP SE, the German software company, launched SAP HANA, the company’s integrated cloud service with advanced data and analytics capabilities. The service comprises of the SAP Data Warehouse Cloud solution to enable efficient warehouse management.

SAP SE, the German software company, launched SAP HANA, the company’s integrated cloud service with advanced data and analytics capabilities. The service comprises of the SAP Data Warehouse Cloud solution to enable efficient warehouse management. July 2019: Bahrain became the first country in the Middle East where Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon’s cloud computing division, introduced its cloud solutions. The company aims at tapping the technological potential of businesses in the Middle East through the launch of its services in the region.

Major Table of Content for Cloud Computing Market:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Global Cloud Computing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Type (Value) Public Cloud Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud By Service (Value) Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Platform as a Service (PaaS) Software as a Service (SaaS) By Industry (Value) BFSI IT and Telecommunications Government Consumer Goods and Retail Healthcare Manufacturing Others (Education, etc.) By Region (Value) North America Latin America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific



TOC Continued..

