Bridge Construction Market Worth $1,212.6 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027

Bridge Construction Market Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2027 | Key Segments, Benefits & Opportunity

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A bridge is a super-structure that spans horizontally between supports. The major function of a bridge is to carry vertical loads. It provides a way over an obstacle without closing the way under the bridge. These obstacles include a valley river, a railway, or a road. The bridge design depends upon the type of bridge being constructed. Bridge Construction Market by Type, Material, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global bridge construction market size was valued at $908.0 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,212.6 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5420 Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2019, and is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by LAMEA and North America. In addition, surge in road and highway construction industry in the developing countries such as India, China, India, and Brazil is expected to increase the demand for new bridges.Top 10 Leading PlayersACS GroupAECOMBalfour BeattyChina Communications Construction Company LimitedChina Railway Group LtdFluorHOCHTIEF AGKiewit CorporationSAMSUNG C&TVINCIKey Market SegmentsBy TypeBeam BridgeTruss BridgeArch BridgeSuspension BridgeCable-stayed BridgeOthersBy MaterialSteelConcreteComposite MaterialsBy ApplicationRoad & HighwayRailwayBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEAFor Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5420