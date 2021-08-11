Bridge Construction Market Worth $1,212.6 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A bridge is a super-structure that spans horizontally between supports. The major function of a bridge is to carry vertical loads. It provides a way over an obstacle without closing the way under the bridge. These obstacles include a valley river, a railway, or a road. The bridge design depends upon the type of bridge being constructed.

Bridge Construction Market by Type, Material, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global bridge construction market size was valued at $908.0 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,212.6 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2019, and is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by LAMEA and North America. In addition, surge in road and highway construction industry in the developing countries such as India, China, India, and Brazil is expected to increase the demand for new bridges.

Top 10 Leading Players

ACS Group
AECOM
Balfour Beatty
China Communications Construction Company Limited
China Railway Group Ltd
Fluor
HOCHTIEF AG
Kiewit Corporation
SAMSUNG C&T
VINCI

Key Market Segments

By Type

Beam Bridge
Truss Bridge
Arch Bridge
Suspension Bridge
Cable-stayed Bridge
Others

By Material

Steel
Concrete
Composite Materials

By Application

Road & Highway
Railway

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

