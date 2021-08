Construction Equipment Market Anticipated to Reach $261,047 mln in 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 4.3%

Construction Equipment Market Outlook, Analysis & Industry Forecast- 2027 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunities

Construction equipment are specially designed machinery used to perform construction operations. These equipment are used for different functions such as drilling, hauling, excavating, paving, and grading. The global construction equipment market covers different industries such as construction & infrastructure, manufacturing, and oil & gas. "Construction Equipment Market by Solution Type, Equipment Type, Type, Application, and Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," The global construction equipment market accounted for $184,500 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $261,047 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027.One of the reasons for the growth of the construction equipment market is the rise in popularity of robust and compact equipment. The adoption of compact construction equipment has gained popularity in recent years, due to their easier maintenance, movability, and similar performance as heavy construction machinery.Top 10 Leading PlayersAB VolvoCaterpillar Inc.CNH Industrial N.V.Deere & CompanyDoosan Infracore Co. Ltd.Hitachi Ltd.J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.Komatsu Ltd.Liebherr-International AGXuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG) Key Market Segments:By Solution TypeProductsServicesBy Equipment TypeHeavy construction equipmentCompact construction equipmentBy TypeLoaderCranesForkliftExcavatorDozersOthersBy ApplicationExcavation & miningLifting & material handlingEarth movingTransportationOthersBy IndustryOil & gasConstruction & infrastructureManufacturingMiningOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA