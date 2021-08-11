DOH NEWS RELEASE: DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH TO OFFER FREE COVID TESTING AT KAPOLEI HIGH SCHOOL
HONOLULU – The Hawai’i Department of Health (DOH) will offer free COVID-19 rapid antigen testing at Kapolei High School three more times in August.
Free testing will be available on the following dates.
- Wednesday, Aug. 11, 3 – 6 p.m.
- Monday, Aug. 16, 3 – 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 18, 3 – 6 p.m.
Test results will be available within 15 minutes.
Please bring a government photo ID and wear a mask.
Request an appointment by email to [email protected]. Walk-ins will also be accepted.
Kapolei High School located at 91-5007 Kapolei Parkway in Kapolei. Free parking is available.
For more COVID-19 testing options visit https://hawaiicovid19.com/testing-isolation-quarantine/.
# # #