DOH NEWS RELEASE: DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH TO OFFER FREE COVID TESTING AT KAPOLEI HIGH SCHOOL

Posted on Aug 10, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawai’i Department of Health (DOH) will offer free COVID-19 rapid antigen testing at Kapolei High School three more times in August.

Free testing will be available on the following dates.

  • Wednesday, Aug. 11, 3 6 p.m.
  • Monday, Aug. 16, 3 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 18, 3 6 p.m.

Test results will be available within 15 minutes.

Please bring a government photo ID and wear a mask.

Request an appointment by email to [email protected]. Walk-ins will also be accepted.

Kapolei High School located at 91-5007 Kapolei Parkway in Kapolei. Free parking is available.

For more COVID-19 testing options visit https://hawaiicovid19.com/testing-isolation-quarantine/.

 

 

