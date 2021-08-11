News Release Posted on Aug 10, 2021 in Main

August 10, 2021

Hawaii Air National Guard to conduct Sentry Aloha exercise

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Air National Guard (HIANG) will be hosting the Sentry Aloha fighter exercise beginning Wednesday, Aug. 11, and will run through Wednesday, Aug. 25. O‘ahu residents, particularly along the island’s southern coast may see an increase in military aircraft during takeoffs and landings at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Sentry Aloha is an ongoing series of exercises hosted by the HIANG’s 154th Wing enabling tailored, cost effective and realistic combat training for Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force, and other Department of Defense services. It provides U.S. warfighters with the skill sets necessary to perform homeland defense and overseas combat missions.

Sentry Aloha exercises have been conducted by the HIANG for over twenty years. This iteration of the exercise will involve approximately 182 personnel and 28 aircraft from five states.

Visiting Air National Guard participants include KC-135 Stratotanker air refueling support from units out of New Jersey, Washington, and Maryland, and F-15 Eagles from the California Air National Guard. The visiting aircraft will take part in simulated combat exercises with the 199th and 19th Fighter Squadrons’ Hickam-based ‘Hawaiian Raptors.’

The 199th Fighter Squadron is part of the 154th Wing, the largest wing in the United States Air National Guard. The Hawai‘i Air National Guard is comprised of nearly 2,500 Airmen whose federal mission is to be trained and available for active duty Air Force operational missions.

