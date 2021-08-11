One-Way Valve Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028 to Reach $ 5,292.4 Million by 2028
The one-way valves market is majorly driven by the growth of industries and construction sectors in emerging countries such as Brazil, India, and China.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a one-way valve, the fluid can only flow through the inlet or outlet of the valve but cannot return. One-way valves are also known as check valves or non-returning valves. They restrict the movement only in one direction and close to stop the backward motion of fluids. They are majorly used in oil & gas, HVAC, power, and water & wastewater industries.
“One-Way Valves Market by Type, Application, Sales Type and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,” the one-way valves market size accounted for $3.6 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $5.2 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028.
The one-way valve market is majorly driven by the use of one-way valves in water and wastewater treatment plants for treatment of municipal as well as industrial waste water. There has been growing awareness all around the globe on treatment of wastewater and recycling it. This further leads to installation of one-way valves in the treatment plants.
Top 10 Leading Players
AVK Holding A/S
DHV Industries
Emerson Electric Co.
Flowserve Corporation
PetrolValves
Schlumberger Limited
SPX FLOW, Inc.
The Weir Group PLC
Valvitalia SpA
Velan Inc.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging one-way valve market trends and dynamics.
In-depth one-way valve market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2028.
Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.
A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
The market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2028 is included in the report.
The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the market industry.
Key Market Segments
By Type
Brass
Stainless Steel
Carbon Steel
Others
By Application
Oil & gas
Power
Chemicals
Water & Wastewater
Pharmaceutical
Others
By Sales Type
New Sales
Aftermarket Sales
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
