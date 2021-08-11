One-Way Valve Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028 to Reach $ 5,292.4 Million by 2028

The one-way valves market is majorly driven by the growth of industries and construction sectors in emerging countries such as Brazil, India, and China.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a one-way valve, the fluid can only flow through the inlet or outlet of the valve but cannot return. One-way valves are also known as check valves or non-returning valves. They restrict the movement only in one direction and close to stop the backward motion of fluids. They are majorly used in oil & gas, HVAC, power, and water & wastewater industries.

“One-Way Valves Market by Type, Application, Sales Type and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,” the one-way valves market size accounted for $3.6 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $5.2 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11688

The one-way valve market is majorly driven by the use of one-way valves in water and wastewater treatment plants for treatment of municipal as well as industrial waste water. There has been growing awareness all around the globe on treatment of wastewater and recycling it. This further leads to installation of one-way valves in the treatment plants.

Top 10 Leading Players

AVK Holding A/S
DHV Industries
Emerson Electric Co.
Flowserve Corporation
PetrolValves
Schlumberger Limited
SPX FLOW, Inc.
The Weir Group PLC
Valvitalia SpA
Velan Inc.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging one-way valve market trends and dynamics.

In-depth one-way valve market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2028.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2028 is included in the report.

The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the market industry.

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11688

Key Market Segments

By Type

Brass
Stainless Steel
Carbon Steel
Others

By Application

Oil & gas
Power
Chemicals
Water & Wastewater
Pharmaceutical
Others

By Sales Type

New Sales
Aftermarket Sales

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11688

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

One-Way Valve Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028 to Reach $ 5,292.4 Million by 2028

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
One-Way Valve Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028 to Reach $ 5,292.4 Million by 2028
Digital Manufacturing Market Worth $1,370.3 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2030
Mobile Concrete Mixer Market Anticipated to Reach $11,812.2 Million by 2030- Exclusive Research Report by AMR
View All Stories From This Author