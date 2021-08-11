Digital Manufacturing Market Worth $1,370.3 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2030

Efficient safety management on manufacturing sites is a major driving factor for the implementation of IoT technologies in the manufacturing industry.

Digital manufacturing is an integrated approach to manufacture or construct products using a computer system. It uses computer aided design (CAD), computer aided modeling (CAM), Internet of Things (IoT), and Big data analytics concepts. Digital manufacturing has features such as maximized productivity, improved quality, reduced operating costs, and limited repetitive work."Digital manufacturing market by component, technology, application, and region: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2028," the digital manufacturing market size was valued at $0.27 trillion in 2020 and is projected to reach $1.30 trillion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2030.Top 10 Leading PlayersDassault SystemesTata Consultancy ServicesSiemens AGAutodesk IncHexagon ABParametric Technology Corporation IncSAP SEARAS CorporationCogiscan IncBestplantCovid-19 Impact AnalysisCOVID-19 pandemic halted manufacturing facilities for a short-term, owing to prolonged lockdowns applied in countries such as the U.S., India, and China. In addition, COVID-19 pandemic has shut-down construction activities, owing to prolonged lockdowns in major countries such as the U.S., China, Japan, India, and Germany. This hampered growth of the digital manufacturing market significantly in 2020. Further, this pandemic situation directly impacted sales of digital manufacturing companies. For instance, sales of Siemens AG dropped by 34.2% from January 2019 to January 2020.Key Market SegmentsBy ComponentHardwareRFID TagsSensorIntelligent SystemOthersSoftwareData and Operation Management SoftwareSafety and Security SystemsConnectivity solutionsAnalytics SolutionsRemote Management & logistic solutionsAsset Management SolutionsServicesSupport and maintenanceSystem IntegrationConsulting ServicesBy TechnologyRobotics3D PrintingInternet of Things (IoT)OthersBy ApplicationAutomotive and TransportationAerospace and DefenseConsumer ElectronicsIndustrial MachineryOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA