Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 10, 2021 FDA Publish Date: August 10, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Salmonella Company Name: Ballreich Snack Food Co. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Ballreich Snack Food Co. Tiffin, Ohio, is recalling its 1.5oz, 2.75oz, and 7oz packages of BAR-B-Q Potato Chips due to a potential contamination with Salmonella. An organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled BAR-B-Q seasoned Potato Chips were distributed regional at retails and convenience stores within Northwest, Northeast, Southwest, and Central Ohio and around Southern, MI, and Northeast, Indiana.

The product is sold in a 1.5oz, 2.75oz, and 7oz bags, and clearly marked with a “Sell by Date” of the following, printed on the front of the bag.

10/18/21

10/25/21

11/01/21

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this occurrence. If any consumers have concerns about illness in connection with this product, they should contact a physician immediately.

The potential for contamination was discovered after routine testing conducting by the seasoning provider.

The production of the product has been suspended while the FDA and the seasoning company continues to investigate the source of the problem.

Consumers who have purchased the Ballreich’s BAR-B-Q, with any of the above sell by date(s), are urged to not consume the recalled product and to contact Ballreich Snack Food Company during the business hours of 8am to 4pm, Monday through Friday at 1 (800) 323-2447 or email at chips@ballreich.com or utilize the website at www.ballreich.com for product replacement or refund.