Automated Waste Collection System Market at a CAGR of 10.7% to Reach $5,55,045.2 Thousand by 2030
An increase in awareness for greener and cleaner environments across the world is a major factor that is expected to drive the market growthPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An automated waste collection system is used to collect garbage and transport it through an underground vacuum pipes or tubes with a high speed to a nearby collecting station where the waste can be kept sealed and in compacted containers. This technology offers various advantages such as reduced waste traffic in streets of urban areas.
“Automated Waste Collection System Market by Type, Operation, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,” the global automated waste collection system market size was valued at $252,000.0 thousand in 2020, and is projected to reach $555,045.2 thousand by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.7%from 2021 to 2028.
Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8232
Commonly observed types of automated waste collection system are gravity system and full vacuum system. Among these, the full vacuum system accounted for the largest market size by value in 2020. The market is analyzed with respect to different applications such as airports, hospitals, food market, stadiums, educational institutes and others.
Leading market players
AMCS group
Caverion corporation
Aerbin ApS
MariMatic Oy
Envac Group
Logiwaste AB
AWC Berhad Group
Ros Roca SA
Greenwave Solutions
STREAM environment
Market Segmentation:
By Type
Gravity System
Full Vacuum System
By Operation
Stationary
Mobile
By Application
Airports
Hospitals
Food markets
Industries
Stadiums
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8232
Key Findings
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging automated waste collection system market trends and dynamics.
Depending on the type, the full vacuum waste collection system dominated the automated waste collection system market, in terms of revenue in 2020.
By application, the others segment registered the highest revenue in 2020.
Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.
The key players within the automated waste collection system market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the automated waste collection system industry.
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.
In-depth automated waste collection system analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.
Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/8232
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn