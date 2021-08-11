Automated Waste Collection System Market at a CAGR of 10.7% to Reach $5,55,045.2 Thousand by 2030

An increase in awareness for greener and cleaner environments across the world is a major factor that is expected to drive the market growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- An automated waste collection system is used to collect garbage and transport it through an underground vacuum pipes or tubes with a high speed to a nearby collecting station where the waste can be kept sealed and in compacted containers. This technology offers various advantages such as reduced waste traffic in streets of urban areas.“Automated Waste Collection System Market by Type, Operation, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,” the global automated waste collection system market size was valued at $252,000.0 thousand in 2020, and is projected to reach $555,045.2 thousand by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.7%from 2021 to 2028.Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8232 Commonly observed types of automated waste collection system are gravity system and full vacuum system. Among these, the full vacuum system accounted for the largest market size by value in 2020. The market is analyzed with respect to different applications such as airports, hospitals, food market, stadiums, educational institutes and others.Leading market playersAMCS groupCaverion corporationAerbin ApSMariMatic OyEnvac GroupLogiwaste ABAWC Berhad GroupRos Roca SAGreenwave SolutionsSTREAM environmentMarket Segmentation:By TypeGravity SystemFull Vacuum SystemBy OperationStationaryMobileBy ApplicationAirportsHospitalsFood marketsIndustriesStadiumsOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEARequest for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8232 Key FindingsThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging automated waste collection system market trends and dynamics.Depending on the type, the full vacuum waste collection system dominated the automated waste collection system market, in terms of revenue in 2020.By application, the others segment registered the highest revenue in 2020.Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.The key players within the automated waste collection system market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the automated waste collection system industry.The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.In-depth automated waste collection system analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/8232