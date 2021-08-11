Automated Waste Collection System Market at a CAGR of 10.7% to Reach $5,55,045.2 Thousand by 2030

An increase in awareness for greener and cleaner environments across the world is a major factor that is expected to drive the market growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An automated waste collection system is used to collect garbage and transport it through an underground vacuum pipes or tubes with a high speed to a nearby collecting station where the waste can be kept sealed and in compacted containers. This technology offers various advantages such as reduced waste traffic in streets of urban areas.

“Automated Waste Collection System Market by Type, Operation, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,” the global automated waste collection system market size was valued at $252,000.0 thousand in 2020, and is projected to reach $555,045.2 thousand by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.7%from 2021 to 2028.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8232

Commonly observed types of automated waste collection system are gravity system and full vacuum system. Among these, the full vacuum system accounted for the largest market size by value in 2020. The market is analyzed with respect to different applications such as airports, hospitals, food market, stadiums, educational institutes and others.

Leading market players

AMCS group
Caverion corporation
Aerbin ApS
MariMatic Oy
Envac Group
Logiwaste AB
AWC Berhad Group
Ros Roca SA
Greenwave Solutions
STREAM environment

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Gravity System
Full Vacuum System

By Operation

Stationary
Mobile

By Application

Airports
Hospitals
Food markets
Industries
Stadiums
Others

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8232

Key Findings

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging automated waste collection system market trends and dynamics.

Depending on the type, the full vacuum waste collection system dominated the automated waste collection system market, in terms of revenue in 2020.

By application, the others segment registered the highest revenue in 2020.

Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

The key players within the automated waste collection system market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the automated waste collection system industry.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

In-depth automated waste collection system analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/8232

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Automated Waste Collection System Market at a CAGR of 10.7% to Reach $5,55,045.2 Thousand by 2030

Distribution channels: Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
E-Waste Management Market Size is Expected to Garner $143.87 Billion by 2028 | CAGR 14.3%, Says AMR
At a CAGR of 9.5% Fungal Protein Market Expected to Reach $386.6 Million by 2030
Geospatial Analytics Market Anticipated to Reach $158.84 Billion by 2027- Exclusive Research Report by AMR
View All Stories From This Author