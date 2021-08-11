Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 4900 Block of 1st Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Friday, July 30, 2021, in the 4900 block of 1st Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:06 am, the suspect gained entry to a residence at the listed location. The suspect took property then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/RXSsBZhpy2A

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.