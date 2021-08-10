Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 1900 Block of 14th Street, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, May 24, 2021, in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Southeast

 

At approximately 10:47 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

 

On Tuesday, August 10, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 47 year-old Kenney Greene, of no fixed address. He has been charged with Assault with Intent to Kill while Armed (Gun).

