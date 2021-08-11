Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1900 Block of 9th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in the 1900 block of 9th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:43 am, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Monday, August 9, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 22 year-old Kephran Cheek-Johnson, of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

