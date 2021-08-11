Submit Release
Dr. Naddi Marah joins Modern Heart and Vascular Institute

Dr. Marah with Dr. Siropaides & Dr. Agarwal from Modern Heart & Vascular

Dr. Naddi Marah with Dr. Michael Siropaides and Dr. Rajiv Agarwal from Modern Heart and Vascular Institute

Modern Heart and Vascular Institute would like to welcome Dr. Naddi Marah, Interventional and Structural Cardiologist.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern Heart and Vascular Institute would like to welcome a new interventional and structural cardiologist to the team: Dr. Naddi Marah.

Dr. Marah is a board-certified Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Disease Physician who graduated from Cardiovascular Diseases Fellowship Program at The University of Texas Health Science Center @ Houston (UTHealth) in 2020. During his training, he was awarded both Outstanding Clinical Cardiology Fellow and Outstanding Teaching Fellow of The Year by MD Anderson Cancer Center and McGovern Medical School, respectively. He was also inducted into Alpha Omega Alpha National Medical Honor Society for his educational achievement, teaching, and commitment to patient care.

He has transitioned to advanced training in Interventional/Structural Cardiology Fellowship Program at UTHealth with a primary focus in advanced coronary, structural, peripheral therapeutic and diagnostic interventions, in addition to the implantation and management of mechanical circulatory support devices.

Dr. Marah takes great pride in his leadership, interpersonal, and bedside skills, professionalism, and work ethic. His goal is to demonstrate competence in the clinical knowledge, procedural skills, and clinical judgment required as a specialist in Interventional Cardiology, as well as the improvement of current standards in patient care through clinical research.

Starting July 2021, Dr. Naddi Marah joined Dr. Rajiv Agarwal and Dr. Michael Siropaides at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute. The team at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute is excited with the addition of Dr. Marah to the team.

