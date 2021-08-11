Dillon Kim on the Benefits of Yoga for Those in Tech Careers
Dillon Kim Explains The Benefits of Yoga for Tech ProfessionalsSANTA CLARA, CA, USA, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dillon Kim is a computer engineer. He earned his Bachelor's degree from Santa Clara University in 2012. During his study, Dillon Kim committed himself to maintain a healthy school/work/life balance. This included the development of a regular yoga practice to manage stress levels and stay fit.
Yoga helped Dillon Kim to remain peaceful and centered while studying at Santa Clara University, working on his career while attending to the duties of a father and husband. Dillon Kim incorporates yoga into his daily routine and even does classes with his family.
We asked Kim about his ideas concerning ways tech professionals can promote wellness even while working long hours in cramped environments, with minimal sunlight, and the attending temptations of poor food and exercise.
Working with and around tech, Dillon Kim explains, brings with it several challenges to good health, mental acuity, and overall well-being. First and foremost, Kim warns, are the long hours or work hours that conflict with natural biological rhythms. Second, is long hours spent confined to a chair, desk, and office. These come with many compounding problems such as bad sitting habits, poor ventilation, inadequate sunlight, and overexposure to blue electric light.
For a start, doing yoga is a good excuse to get out of the office, get outside, and spend time in the sunshine and fresh air. Health professionals are constantly finding more reasons to get vitamin D from sunshine and fresh air has long been known to help us to breathe easier. But that's just a start.
Alleviates Pain From Sedentary Work
Any breaks from long hours of sitting to stretch, move, and get the blood moving are recommended. Yoga helps release both energy and toxins from muscles and other tissues for better circulation and healing.
Raises Energy & Reduces Fatigue
Because the body is made up of fluid-carrying channels, it's important to think of movement and circulation as almost the same thing, Dillon Kim explains. Bodies at rest tend to stay at rest, and bodies that stay at rest too long degrade.
Improves Focus & Concentration
With better circulation and flexibility, comes a greater feeling of wellbeing. When we are freed from the distractions of preventable aches and pains, focusing on work-related tasks becomes easier.
Promotes Morale
With the simple benefits mentioned above, it's easy to imagine how a group of people, all of whom enjoy these benefits, would not become a stronger team.
Yoga is Good for Business
It's important to remember that yoga is part of a greater spiritual practice and is not just stretching. Those who adhere to regular yogic practice are calmer, more present, and more focused.
Dillon Kim continues to promote the incorporation of yoga and health-conscious activity into the workplace for the benefit of his friends and coworkers, as well as for the business community in general. Whether or not others adopt his prescriptions, he says he'll continue to do what's best for his health, energy, and focus.
