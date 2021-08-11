Submit Release
New Music: Long Island native She So Vegan releases her highly anticipated single “Fleek”

Her debut single is gaining local attention in the clubs and on the radio.”
FYE MUSIC
NEW YORK, USA, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SheSoVegann is a New York Dancer/Rap Artist with thousands of followers all across social media! Being on “As The World Turns Soap Opera”, 2001 is what gave her this ambition and drive to follow her dreams! SheSoVegann is only going up!

SheSoVegann is turning heads in the strip club and on the radio with her new single “Apple” With thousands of followers around the globe, she’s become the internet’s favorite personality. After being a premier dancer in the Long Island area for some time, SheSoVegann has now entered the music industry. Her debut single is gaining local attention in the clubs and on the radio.

For updates on She So Vegan follow her on social media below.

Instagram: @imshesovegan
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6H11PsNWAIIM16eWZffuHk?si=b1FA_WBdTVivp_43_p-scg&dl_branch=1

Kamyrn Perez
Fye Music
