Order requiring removal of county supervisor is automatically stayed on appeal; Supreme Court doesn’t address issue it had specified
Applying a rule it considers less than ideal, that “an injunction requiring the defendant to take affirmative action (a so-called mandatory injunction) is automatically stayed during the pendency of the appeal,” the Supreme Court today in Daly v. Board of Supervisors concludes that the filing of an appeal held in abeyance a superior court’s order mandating a county’s board of supervisors to remove and replace one of its members.