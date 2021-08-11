Judicial Council of California contracts Sage Energy to plan solar + storage for 43 locations

Sage Energy Consulting will work with the Judicial Council of California (JCC), on an investment in solar power and energy storage. The JCC plans to install rooftop solar panels, solar carports, and batteries across 43 potential locations to enable its courthouses to generate enough solar power to cover a portion of their routine energy needs.
