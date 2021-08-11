Genuinely Michelle Wigs and Wigs for Success is getting Hollywood’s attention
PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of many leading supplier of 100% synthetic hair, has announced its ecommerce web store is flourishing and its keeping up great annual sales growth. So far, the company has successfully completed a sophomore year despite the hiccups from the covid. This company has made sure that they put themselves on the roadmap to success. With little to no money Mrs kimberly cloud has paved the way for many other women who wants to succeed in the business of hair and entrepreneurship. “I came from nothing and made it.” I suppose to be moving to California and I hope that I could work along side of the humble Hollywood community that means networking with all races including Vivica Fox and Asians. My sales are getting better the humble people around me are giving me solid advise; “Damon John, from shark tank backs me up in this business. He feel that of backing people up that are in the same situation that he was in with Fubu can take note of their successes by earning them. he also backs me and my three businesses am also promoting my book which is to coming out By September 15th. What really had me into wigs was my mother when she would wear the whole synthetics. Also, another person that have me into awe is lady Gaga. I was mesmerized at age 27 when lady Gaga popped up on the map with her beautiful eccentric wigs her wigs are so out of this world.
Wigs for success is another company of mind that deals with helping women in poverty find work and get a free wig. It’s all about making people feel great about themselves while helping young poverty-stricken women feel empowered and able to take on the world. I feel that when you vow to other women to take care of them and help to mold them into businesswomen that shows the dedication and time I have merged with Dress for success and the wardrobe major companies in getting help with finding wigs for ladies who wants to be in the work field themselves
Questions that I had for Kimberly Clouds genuinely Michelle wigs and wigs for Success:
1. Who founded the companies?
"I founded genuinely Michelle Wigs LLC in May of last year and wigs for success in July of this year!"
2. Why did you wait so long to peruse hair?
"Because at the time I did not have no money and I felt that the perfect opporitunity when I did get some money was to invest invest invest!! This way I would feel very certain that I would have controls over my life and not be in poverty. I wanted to be my own boss, ceo and owner of everything."
3. What's for the future?
"I want to work along aside Vivica Fox and asian and African Americans who invent their own shampoo who invent their own strands of synthetic hair who invents their own industry hair label. I want to own a nonprofit organization for wigs fir success so that everyone could get out there and do the work that I started."
Kimberly Cloud
