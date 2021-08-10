Indictment and Arrest in 1997 Haywood County Cold Case Homicide

BROWNSVILLE – More than two decades of work by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Haywood County man on a murder charge and other counts in connection with a 1997 homicide.

On December 25, 1997, Glenn Musgraves (DOB: 4/15/64) was shot and killed as he walked along Thomas Street in Brownsville. At that time, 28th District Attorney General Clayburn Peeples requested agents join the Brownsville Police Department on the case. During the course of the ongoing investigation, agents and investigators determined Robert “Boo” Perkins (DOB: 4/10/77) was a person responsible for the shooting. Though Perkins died in 1999 before he could be charged, the investigation progressed and agents determined there was a second person, Lamont Walker (DOB: 11/2/77), involved in the homicide.

In July, TBI special agents met with current 28th District Attorney General Frederick Agee and shared the results of the 23-year-long investigation. On Monday, a Haywood County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Walker with First Degree Murder, Facilitation of First Degree Murder, and Accessory After the Fact.

Today, Walker was arrested in Haywood County by members of the United States Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and booked into the Madison County Jail on $250,000 bond.