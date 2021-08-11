DealPoint Merrill Closes $90 Million in Refinance Loans in the Second Quarter of 2021
DealPoint Merrill closes over $90 million in refinance loans as part of its growth strategy in 2021.WOODLAND HILLS, CA, USA, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DealPoint Merrill, an owner and operator of value-added real estate opportunities and sponsor of real estate investment offerings closes over $90 million in refinance loans for their commercial real estate portfolio and redevelopment as part of their growth strategy in 2021.
The senior management team and shareholders of the Company have collectively acquired, refinanced, and sold major real estate assets in excess of $1 billion, inclusive of acquisitions and development nationwide.
DealPoint Merrill's executives, David Frank, CEO, and Sterling McGregor, President, handled the financial transactions.
About DealPoint Merrill:
With its corporate headquarters in Los Angeles, and other offices in Nevada, Texas, Ohio, and New York, DealPoint Merrill and its affiliates have established a long-term national track record of success of value-added real estate opportunities and sponsor of real estate investment offerings. For more information visit our website at: www.dealpointmerrill.com.
