Zachary Marquardt's 1st Degree Murder Charge Reduced to 2nd Degree Murder in Pikwàkanagàn First Nation Murder Case

Eganville, Ontario Resident and Murder Victim, Ronnie Graham Zackary Marquardt, Accused Murderer Photo from his Facebook Page

It came out in the Killaloe Court this morning that the charges against Zachary Marquardt have been reduced from 1st Degree murder to 2nd Degree murder

We as a family want to see justice, and as a result, we need to ensure that all details of our family members murder are brought forward to the detectives working hard on this case” — James Cousineau, Victims Nephew

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The family was shocked as they watched over zoom when the court proceedings announced that the charges have been reduced from first degree murder to second degree murder. Although they understand that the crown prosecutor must have had reason for this, it was disturbing that they had not been informed prior to hearing this in court over Zoom.

The case is currently in the preliminary stages as the accused is awaiting a date for the matter to be passed up to the higher court and for a bail hearing in the higher court to be set. Zachary is charged with the brutal beating of an Eganville, Ontario senior which resulted in the the death. The investigating and experienced coroner said it was one of the most violent attacks he has seen come through his office. The victim has no defensive wounds which would indicate that the senior citizen was unconscious and unable to defend himself as the beating continued causing a broken nose, thyroid cartilage in the throat, ribs and many other serious injuries. Instead, the accused and possibly others who were there continued with the savage beating until they finally left the scene and the lifeless body of the victim behind.

Although not yet confirmed by any of the investigators, OPP liaison or others, that there were 2-3 girls present at the time of the murder, who the family had heard through the community had originally been only witnesses and had been with the accused but not knowing what the accused was going to do. It is now being said though sources that the girls may have actually been involved by way of stomping on the victim and so far as actually recording the atack on a cell phone camera.

The police can not release many details as to the case before the courts and although the family understands this and wants justice to happen without any technicalities, it is frustrating not to hear any confirmation one way or the other from the police and courts. Further, the family is going to proceed with raising a reward for any further information about the senseless murder in a small Ontario community. The family just wants to ensure that every bit of information is brought forward and is encouraging anyone who has not spoken to the police to reach out and do so. If they are not comfortable for any reason in speaking directly to police, they can call or message the family directly at either propicscanada@gmail.com or by calling (647) 472-9414 24 hours.

For anyone wishing to contribute to the reward and memorial fund, you may do so at the following link. https://gofund.me/54db5f95