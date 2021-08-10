Submit Release
Route 2082 Hulton Bridge Inspection Wednesday, Thursday in Oakmont and Harmar

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the Hulton Bridge (Route 2082) over the Allegheny River in Harmar Township and Oakmont Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday and Thursday, August 11-12 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions will occur on the bridge in each direction between Freeport Road and Second Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.  Lane restrictions will not occur in both directions simultaneously. PennDOT crews will conduct the inspection work.

Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

