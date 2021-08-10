Meeting Notice: Soil Health Advisory Committee to Meet on August 30

August 10, 2021

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Soil Health Advisory Committee will meet on Monday, Aug. 30 at 1 p.m. at the Maryland Department of Agriculture, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis. There will be a call-in option available. The agenda will include a discussion on programs and practices that can improve soil health.

This meeting is open to the public. If you are interested in attending in person or via teleconference, please contact Alisha Mulkey at alisha.mulkey@maryland.gov.

# # #

