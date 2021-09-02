Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Rachel Harris

Rachel Harris and Brilliant discuss her professional and spiritual background, how that led her to Ayahuasca, and its potential benefits for humanity.

It’s all about developing a relationship with the plants.”
— Rachel Harris
SANDY, UT, USA, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What does it mean to live a good life and how can we do it? That inquiry has led Brilliant to travel many places around this globe and to talk to many people, some of whom have very interesting views. Today’s guest is one of those People. Rachel Harris has written a book called "Listening to Ayahuasca: New Hope for Depression, Addiction and Anxiety". Over her thirty five years of experience as a psychologist and 10 years of scientific research, she's received awards from the National Institutes of Health and published more than 40 scientific studies in peer reviewed journals.

In this interview for the School for Good Living Podcast, Rachel Harris joins Brilliant Miller to discuss her book and about ayahuasca, the benefits that it might have for humanity and what the potential risks are, the dark side, if you will. As a disclaimer for this interview, this substance is currently illegal in the United States. There are special exceptions for people to use it in religious ceremonies, but it's a little bit out there. While this subject may not appeal to everyone, there is a lot to be learned from Rachel and her perspective on how this substance has helped her and others on their quest to live their best lives.

Topics Discussed:
• Rachel’s background in Psychology and Research
• Rachel’s expansion from psychological work to both psychological and spiritual work
• What Ayahuasca is, where it comes from, and how some people have found it helpful in their quest to live their best lives
• The potential benefits of Ayahuasca
• Why Ayahuasca is currently illegal in the United States, what the potential associated risks of using it are, and whether it has addictive qualities
• Rachel’s journey to becoming a writer and publishing her book

Watch the interview on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DegOssSOrIc and the audio version is available on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts/id1389591902), Stitcher (https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts), Google Podcasts (https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9wb2RjYXN0cy5nb29kbGl2aW5nLmNvbS9mZWVkLw), and Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/2gAkcrCqCeit7H4csjdDGd).

Visit the Rachel Harris guest page at https://goodliving.com/podcasts/listening-to-ayahuasca-new-hope-for-depression-addiction-ptsd-and-anxiety/

159. Rachel Harris - Listening to Ayahuasca: New Hope for Depression, Addiction, PTSD, and Anxiety

Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Rachel Harris

About

Brilliant Miller founded the School for Good Living as a b-corporation that exists to empower everyone to live a life of meaning, purpose, and contribution. SGL serves individuals through a collection of services that include the Transformational Coaching Program (TCP), Coach Training Program (CTP), private one-on-one coaching, plus free content including the Three Point Thursdays email newsletter and weekly podcast interviews with thought leaders, extraordinary coaches, writers, and big thinkers.

www.goodliving.com

