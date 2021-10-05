Michigan US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Appeals to a Career Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Michigan to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Discuss Compensation That Might be Millions

"If you are a Career US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Michigan or their family call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for a conversation about compensation." ” — Michigan US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

DETROIT , MICHIGAN , USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Michigan US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "If you are a Career US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Michigan or their family and you want to talk to one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys when it comes to compensation-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. If you are a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma and you want specifics about compensation and how the process works Erik Karst is an incredible resource because he knows so much about navy ships, submarines, and navy shipyards. It this type of knowledge that can dramatically increase compensation for this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure.

"A Career Navy Veteran who has now developed mesothelioma may be looking at potentially millions of dollars in compensation as long as they can identify as much information as possible about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We do not want a person like this to get shortchanged. If you are a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Michigan or their family-before you hire an attorney to assist with financial compensation-please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. We are certain you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Michigan the Michigan US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

*University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center Ana Arbor, Michigan: https://www.rogelcancercenter.org/.

* Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute Detroit, Michigan: https://www.karmanos.org/

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma