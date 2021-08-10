Colorado Senate Leadership Lauds Passage of Bipartisan Federal Infrastructure Plan

DENVER, CO – Senate President Leroy Garcia and Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg released the subsequent statements following the U.S. Senate’s passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act:

“With today’s passage of the historic Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Colorado is on track to upgrade our transportation system, create a generation of good-paying union jobs, and improve the lives of millions in this state,” said Senate President Leroy Garcia (D-Pueblo). “Thanks to the Biden – Harris administration’s dedication to improving our infrastructure, Colorado is one step closer to Front Range Passenger Rail, broadband internet expansion, bridge replacement, and more. I am encouraged to see our elected officials in Washington put aside partisan differences to get the job done, and I look forward to seeing these investments in our infrastructure pay off for Coloradans across the state.”

“Today’s Senate vote on the bipartisan infrastructure package is a momentous day for Colorado and our country,” said Majority Leader Steve Fenberg (D-Boulder). “I’m encouraged to see that our federal partners are taking serious investments in clean energy, public transit, and broadband – essential components to healthy infrastructure in our state. Building on our transportation investments in SB 260, this package puts us on the road towards a more connected Colorado and a more sustainable future.”